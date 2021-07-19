Monday, July 19th | 10 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

International Delegation of Ambassadors Begins Diplomatic Visit to Israel

Los Angeles Unified School District Passes Resolution Condemning Antisemitism

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 18 Months in Jail for Online Threats Against Jews

Israeli Company’s ‘Spiderman’ Technology Spins New Artificial Skin for Patients

Israeli Firm’s Spyware Used to Target Journalists’ Cell Phones: Reports

Family Members Speak on Behalf of Israeli Filmmakers Arrested in Nigeria

Gantz: ‘Western Wall Long Enough to Accommodate All Parts of Israeli Society’

Biden to Host Jordan’s King Abdullah for Broad Array of Middle East Talks

Leaving Union in Protest, Jewish CUNY Faculty Describe ‘Painful,’ ‘Personal’ Aftermath of Statement Condemning Israel

Iranian Dissidents, Expats to Visit Israel in ‘Solidarity’ Delegation

July 19, 2021 9:45 am
0

International Delegation of Ambassadors Begins Diplomatic Visit to Israel

avatar by JNS.org

The Israeli flag at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Photo: Hynek Moravec via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A delegation of foreign ambassadors to the United States and United Nations began a week-long visit in Israel on Friday, hosted by Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan and sponsored by the American Zionist Movement (AZM).

Diplomats from Australia, Argentina, Bhutan, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Hungary, Kenya, Guatemala, Ukraine and Tonga are participating.

“It is our sincere pleasure to sponsor this diplomatic visit in partnership with Ambassador Erdan,” said AZM President Deborah Isaac. “We hope that the participants will come away from the experience with a deeper and more realistic perspective of Israel and the threats it faces, as well as an appreciation for the rich and diverse culture of the State of Israel. The American Zionist Movement looks forward to forging new and lasting friendships with the members of the delegation and their host countries.”

Erdan said that meeting Israelis and touring the country is bound to have a strong impact on these leaders.

Related coverage

July 19, 2021 9:34 am
0

Israeli Company’s ‘Spiderman’ Technology Spins New Artificial Skin for Patients

Ctech - Company: Nanomedic Product: Spincare System Raised: Undisclosed Founded: 2018 Founders: Spinoff company of Nicast with no specific founders Treating burns, wounds, and scars...

“There is nothing stronger than sight; a visit to Israel reveals the truth and leaves a mark on everyone who comes here,” he said. “I set a goal for myself to bring to Israel as many ambassadors to the US and UN as possible to strengthen our position in the world and prove Israel’s right to defend itself.”

The delegation will visit Israel’s northern and southern borders and communities, examine Hamas and Hezbollah terror tunnels, and receive security briefings. They will also visit historical and religious sites, high-tech centers and meet with senior Israel government officials.

On Sunday, Tisha B’Av, they will participate in a special Holocaust Remembrance program at Yad Vashem arranged by International March of the Living, which is a co-sponsor of the delegation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.