International Delegation of Ambassadors Begins Diplomatic Visit to Israel

JNS.org – A delegation of foreign ambassadors to the United States and United Nations began a week-long visit in Israel on Friday, hosted by Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan and sponsored by the American Zionist Movement (AZM).

Diplomats from Australia, Argentina, Bhutan, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Hungary, Kenya, Guatemala, Ukraine and Tonga are participating.

“It is our sincere pleasure to sponsor this diplomatic visit in partnership with Ambassador Erdan,” said AZM President Deborah Isaac. “We hope that the participants will come away from the experience with a deeper and more realistic perspective of Israel and the threats it faces, as well as an appreciation for the rich and diverse culture of the State of Israel. The American Zionist Movement looks forward to forging new and lasting friendships with the members of the delegation and their host countries.”

Erdan said that meeting Israelis and touring the country is bound to have a strong impact on these leaders.

Related coverage Israeli Company’s ‘Spiderman’ Technology Spins New Artificial Skin for Patients Ctech - Company: Nanomedic Product: Spincare System Raised: Undisclosed Founded: 2018 Founders: Spinoff company of Nicast with no specific founders Treating burns, wounds, and scars...

“There is nothing stronger than sight; a visit to Israel reveals the truth and leaves a mark on everyone who comes here,” he said. “I set a goal for myself to bring to Israel as many ambassadors to the US and UN as possible to strengthen our position in the world and prove Israel’s right to defend itself.”

The delegation will visit Israel’s northern and southern borders and communities, examine Hamas and Hezbollah terror tunnels, and receive security briefings. They will also visit historical and religious sites, high-tech centers and meet with senior Israel government officials.

On Sunday, Tisha B’Av, they will participate in a special Holocaust Remembrance program at Yad Vashem arranged by International March of the Living, which is a co-sponsor of the delegation.