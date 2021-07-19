Monday, July 19th | 10 Av 5781

July 19, 2021 9:41 am
Los Angeles Unified School District Passes Resolution Condemning Antisemitism

avatar by JNS.org

A school bus, illustrative, Photo: Reuters.

JNS.org – The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) unanimously passed a resolution that denounced antisemitism and anti-Israeli rhetoric, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

The resolution, which was passed on Tuesday, also called on the district to update its Jewish history and culture curriculum and instructional materials, and provide more training to staff about how to respond to antisemitic speech and incidents.

“The Board of Education denounces the rise in antisemitic, anti-Jewish and anti-Israeli rhetoric, and hate-motivated crimes and incidents that denigrate Jewish students and staff in the communities served by LAUSD in order for every LAUSD campus and office to be a safe and welcoming environment for all students, staff and families,” the resolution stated.

Jeffrey Abrams, Los Angeles regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, said it will “help create a productive and safe environment for Jewish students, and all students and families.”

American Jewish Committee Los Angeles Regional Director Richard S. Hirschhaut said that the resolution “could not come at a better time.”

Hirschhaut noted that “amid an alarming spike in acts of antisemitic violence and anti-Jewish animus in the public square, including anti-Israel vitriol, this reassures Jewish students, staff and families that antisemitism will not be ignored or excused in the classroom. And that appropriate training and reporting will give this measure teeth.”

