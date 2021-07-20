Miriam Adelson, Reuven Rivlin Receive Honorary Doctorates From IDC Herzliya

JNS.org – In a ceremony on Monday, Dr. Miriam Adelson and former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin were awarded honorary doctorates from the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya.

IDC Founder and President Professor Uriel Reichmann, who presented the doctorate to Adelson, spoke about her and her late husband, Sheldon Adelson.

“The tension in which you lived never made you forget for a moment your deep commitment to Israel,” he said. “Your husband, Sheldon, was completely inspired by your Zionism, and from there began a public and philanthropic campaign unique in our generation.”

“You never stopped standing up for our people proudly, against the most powerful entities in the world. As a daughter of Holocaust survivors, it’s no wonder that along with a great contribution to the spaceship that took off for the moon you asked for only one thing — that it bear the name: ‘The Jewish people live,’” Reichman said.

