Wednesday, July 21st | 12 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Fauda’ Becomes First Israel TV Show to Be Dubbed in Farsi

Kochavi: Israel to Respond to Attacks From Lebanon in ‘Overt or Covert Manner’

First Anne Frank Animated Film Debuts at Cannes Festival

Israeli NBA Star Omri Casspi Announces Retirement From Professional Basketball

Israeli Premier, Communications Minister Inaugurate Fiber-Optic Cable in Maalot-Tarshiha

Israel’s National Security Council ‘Looking Into’ NSO Spyware Allegations

Human Rights Watch Head Deletes Tweet Pinning UK Antisemitism on Israel, Claims Critics ‘Misinterpreted’

Warning Ben & Jerry’s of ‘Legal Consequences’ Over West Bank Ban, Israel Looks to US State Anti-BDS Laws

Entrenched Antisemitism Among Imams Serving US Muslim Communities Needs to Be Challenged, Scholar Tells Major Conference

US Military Carries Out First Air Strike in Somalia Under Biden

July 21, 2021 9:15 am
0

‘Fauda’ Becomes First Israel TV Show to Be Dubbed in Farsi

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, showrunners of Israeli television series ‘Fauda,’ smile during an interview with Reuters in Tel Aviv, May 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – The critically acclaimed Israeli TV series “Fauda” is about to mark another historical achievement by being dubbed into Farsi.

The Farsi version of the show is slated to air on Manoto TV, an international Persian-language channel based in London.

Manoto TV is available via six satellite signals in Iran, the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and West Asia, and reaches about 25 million Farsi speakers worldwide. According to a BBC report, in 2008 Manoto TV reached 30 percent of households in Iran.

“Fauda,” which means “chaos” in Arabic, became a global hit almost immediately after its first season aired in Israel. The show, which has bilingual scripts in Hebrew and Arabic, has been praised internationally for its gritty realism and unsparing portrayal of undercover commandos who pose as Arabs to pursue terrorists in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Related coverage

July 21, 2021 9:08 am
0

First Anne Frank Animated Film Debuts at Cannes Festival

JNS.org - The first animated film based on “The Diary of Anne Frank” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival to...

The New York Times listed it as one of the best shows of 2017, while pro-Palestinian campaigners have criticized it as Israeli war propaganda.

Co-created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff and produced by Yes Satellite Television Company, “Fauda” is considered the strongest TV brand exported by Israel. To date, it has aired in 190 countries through Netflix.

“We are proud that ‘Fauda’ is airing on this channel, and that it will, for the first time, allow a Farsi-speaking audience to watch the series and see the conflict from unfamiliar angles,” Issacharoff said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.