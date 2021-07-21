Israel: New COVID-19 Restrictions Take Effect as Cases Continue to Rise

i24 News – New restrictions went into effect in Israel at midnight on Tuesday, including on access to large indoor events, and new fines for those breaking health rules, as the country tries to contain the recent rise in Covid infections.

Under the new rules, the so-called “green passport” system, used for the first time at the start of the year, will be reinstated for indoor events involving more than 100 people.

Access to these gatherings is now limited to people vaccinated or recovered from the virus, or who present a negative PCR test carried out in the 72 hours preceding the event. A rapid virus test can also be used, if done within the previous 24 hours.

If the size of the gatherings is not limited, wearing a mask is compulsory, except for eating or drinking.

Sites are required to have a supervisor who ensures that the rules are followed and to post signs indicating that they are operating under the Green Passport rules, or face a fine of $900.

Participants who break the rules will be fined $250, while venue operators face a fine of $3,000 if they do not verify that attendees have the proper entry permits.

Police and local authority inspectors will monitor venues hosting events.

In addition to the rules for indoor events, all businesses, including shops, are prohibited from allowing anyone who is not wearing a mask to enter.