British Neo-Nazi Who Called for ‘Extermination’ of Jews Sentenced to 7 Years in Jail
by Algemeiner Staff
A UK court has sentenced a neo-Nazi who called for all Jews to be “exterminated” to seven years in jail.
Andrew Dymock, 24, from Bath, led the outlawed groups System Resistance Network (SRN) and Sonnenkrieg Division. He was convicted of 15 offenses and jailed for seven years, with a further three years on extended license, the BBC reported.
Judge Mark Dennis said he believed Dymock was dangerous and posed a “significant risk of serious harm” to the public.
“It is clear you were a leader and not a follower,” he said.
He added Dymock was an “intelligent, well-read” person but also “wholly misguided.” He stressed that Dymock was “driven by an extremist mindset” and had taken the path of “total hatred and bigotry.”
Dymock’s trial last month revealed that he had used the SRN website and a Twitter account to state that Jewish people should be exterminated and to encourage lone actor terror attacks. He advocated for a “race war,” and called for gay people to be “purged” from society.
The former student had been supported throughout his trial by his parents, with whom he lived.
The court heard they had written to the judge asking for leniency ahead of the sentencing. Defense lawyer Andrew Morris said they were “extremely worried” about the impact of a prison sentence on their son.
After hearing the judge’s sentence in court, Dymock responded, “thank you for killing me.”
Dymock, who at the time was studying politics at Aberystwyth University in Wales, denied being behind the SRN accounts, claiming he was framed by an ex-girlfriend, who had failed to recruit him to join banned terrorist group National Action (NA).
He was found guilty of five charges of encouraging terrorism, two of fundraising for terrorism, four counts of disseminating terrorist publications, possessing a terrorist document, stirring up racial hatred and hatred based on sexual orientation, and possessing racially inflammatory material.