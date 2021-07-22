British Neo-Nazi Who Called for ‘Extermination’ of Jews Sentenced to 7 Years in Jail

He added Dymock was an “intelligent, well-read” person but also “wholly misguided.” He stressed that Dymock was “driven by an extremist mindset” and had taken the path of “total hatred and bigotry.”

Dymock’s trial last month revealed that he had used the SRN website and a Twitter account to state that Jewish people should be exterminated and to encourage lone actor terror attacks. He advocated for a “race war,” and called for gay people to be “purged” from society.

The former student had been supported throughout his trial by his parents, with whom he lived.