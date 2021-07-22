One Dead, 10 Wounded in Gaza Market Explosion
by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff
i24 News – An explosion was reported at Al-Zawiya market in Gaza City on Thursday morning, killing one person and wounding 10 others, according to Palestinian media.
IDF spokesperson for Arab media Avichay Adraee said on Twitter that the site was a weapons storage belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group.
#عاجل سبق وحذرنا فلم يتعظوا!
هز صباح اليوم انفجار قوي في مستودع أسلحة تابع لمنظمة #الجهاد_الإسلامي الإرهابية في قلب #سوق_الزاوية في #غزة أدى الى دمار موقعًا قتلى وجرحى بين سكان القطاع.
هذا الانفجار هو بمثابة دليل آخر على طريقة تغليب مصلحة المنظمات الإرهابية على مصالح سكان القطاع pic.twitter.com/PrmSDS8WBd
— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 22, 2021
The injured were transferred to Shifa hospital in territory controlled by Hamas, the Islamic militant organization that runs the Gaza Strip.
The person killed in the incident has been identified by Palestinian reports as Atta Saqallah.
انفجار في محال تجارية بمنطقة سوق الزاوية وسط مدينة غزة وأنباء عن إصابات pic.twitter.com/TRdRdodHu5
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 22, 2021
Images from the scene showed heavily damaged structures and a cloud of smoke that could be seen from a distance.
Police and emergency services quickly responded to the scene.