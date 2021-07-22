One Dead, 10 Wounded in Gaza Market Explosion

i24 News – An explosion was reported at Al-Zawiya market in Gaza City on Thursday morning, killing one person and wounding 10 others, according to Palestinian media.

IDF spokesperson for Arab media Avichay Adraee said on Twitter that the site was a weapons storage belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

The injured were transferred to Shifa hospital in territory controlled by Hamas, the Islamic militant organization that runs the Gaza Strip.

The person killed in the incident has been identified by Palestinian reports as Atta Saqallah.

انفجار في محال تجارية بمنطقة سوق الزاوية وسط مدينة غزة وأنباء عن إصابات pic.twitter.com/TRdRdodHu5 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 22, 2021

Images from the scene showed heavily damaged structures and a cloud of smoke that could be seen from a distance.

Police and emergency services quickly responded to the scene.