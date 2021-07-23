Friday, July 23rd | 14 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Yad Vashem Marks Olympics With Online Exhibitions of Jewish, Non-Jewish Athletes

FC Barcelona President Honored With Tree-Planting Ahead of Tel Aviv Match

Bennett Holds First Phone Call With UAE leader

Our Loving Relationship with God

A New Flavor for Ben & Jerry’s

Israel’s Fear: The Destruction of the Third Temple

US Justice Department Recovers Valuable Scrolls and Manuscripts Stolen During Holocaust, Pledges to Restore Them to ‘Rightful Jewish Communities’

Florida Gov. DeSantis Threatens to Sanction Ben and Jerry’s, Unilever Over Boycott

Olympics: After 49 Years, Israelis Killed at 1972 Munich Games Remembered in Opening Ceremony

China’s CCPC Takes Center Stage in Iran, Venezuela Oil Trade-Sources

July 23, 2021 10:04 am
0

Florida Gov. DeSantis Threatens to Sanction Ben and Jerry’s, Unilever Over Boycott

avatar by i24 News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a crowd at the US Embassy in Israel on May 28, 2019. Photo: Governor’s Press Office.

i24 News – Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis threatened legal action on Thursday against Ben and Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, over the recently announced boycott of ice cream sales in the West Bank.

DeSantis asked Florida’s State Board of Administration to add the companies to the Continued Examination Companies that Boycott Israel List.

Florida is one of 35 US states that have laws to opposing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

“It has come to my attention that Ben and Jerry’s has announced plans to remove its products and prohibit the sale of its ice cream in Judea and Samaria,” DeSantis wrote.

Related coverage

July 23, 2021 12:38 pm
0

Yad Vashem Marks Olympics With Online Exhibitions of Jewish, Non-Jewish Athletes

JNS.org – Gymnast Estella Agsteribbe was one of five Jewish women to participate in the Olympic Games in Amsterdam in 1928. She...

“Should the State Board of Administration affirmatively place Unilever and its corporate entities on the Scrutinized Companies List and these companies do not cease the boycott of Israel as required by Florida Law, the Board must refrain from acquiring any and all Unilever assets consistent with the law.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that planned on asking US states with anti-BDS laws to take action against Ben and Jerry’s for their announced boycott of ice cream sales in West Bank settlements.

Texas’s state comptroller, Glenn Hegar, also said officials in his state are investigating whether Unilever violated Texan anti-BDS laws.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.