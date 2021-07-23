Florida Gov. DeSantis Threatens to Sanction Ben and Jerry’s, Unilever Over Boycott
by i24 News
i24 News – Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis threatened legal action on Thursday against Ben and Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, over the recently announced boycott of ice cream sales in the West Bank.
DeSantis asked Florida’s State Board of Administration to add the companies to the Continued Examination Companies that Boycott Israel List.
Florida is one of 35 US states that have laws to opposing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.
“It has come to my attention that Ben and Jerry’s has announced plans to remove its products and prohibit the sale of its ice cream in Judea and Samaria,” DeSantis wrote.
“Should the State Board of Administration affirmatively place Unilever and its corporate entities on the Scrutinized Companies List and these companies do not cease the boycott of Israel as required by Florida Law, the Board must refrain from acquiring any and all Unilever assets consistent with the law.”
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that planned on asking US states with anti-BDS laws to take action against Ben and Jerry’s for their announced boycott of ice cream sales in West Bank settlements.
Texas’s state comptroller, Glenn Hegar, also said officials in his state are investigating whether Unilever violated Texan anti-BDS laws.