Florida Gov. DeSantis Threatens to Sanction Ben and Jerry’s, Unilever Over Boycott

i24 News – Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis threatened legal action on Thursday against Ben and Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, over the recently announced boycott of ice cream sales in the West Bank.

DeSantis asked Florida’s State Board of Administration to add the companies to the Continued Examination Companies that Boycott Israel List.

Florida is one of 35 US states that have laws to opposing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.