Friday, July 23rd | 14 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Weighs Crackdown on China’s Import of Iranian Oil

Olympics: Algerian Judoka Withdraws to Avoid Facing Israeli Opponent

London Police Arrest 17-Year-Old in Connection With Antisemitic Abuse Against Jewish Man on Public Transport

Cryptocurrency Technology Is ‘The New Engine’ for Cybercrime, Argues Israel’s Check Point

New Jersey Township Officials Reject Court Claim of Discrimination Against Orthodox Jews

NY State Comptroller Warns Unilever That Pension Fund Investments at Risk Over Ben & Jerry’s West Bank Boycott

Yad Vashem Marks Olympics With Online Exhibitions of Jewish, Non-Jewish Athletes

FC Barcelona President Honored With Tree-Planting Ahead of Tel Aviv Match

Bennett Holds First Phone Call With UAE leader

Our Loving Relationship with God

July 23, 2021 3:29 pm
0

Olympics: Algerian Judoka Withdraws to Avoid Facing Israeli Opponent

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israel’s judoka Tohar Butbul competes in China, December 12, 2019. Photo: International Judo Federation

An Algerian judoka has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics before his event starts, after the draw set him on course for a possible match-up against an Israeli.

Fethi Nourine told Algerian TV that his political support for the Palestinian cause made it impossible for him to compete against Tohar Butbul.

“We worked a lot to reach the Olympics, and the news came as a shock, a thunder,” he told the channel late on Thursday. Nourine said his decision was “final,” and he would not “get his hands dirty.”

The 30-year-old was due to face Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool on Monday for his first match in the men’s 73 kg class. A victory would have paired him with Butbul — who has a first-round bye — in the next round.

Related coverage

July 23, 2021 12:31 pm
0

FC Barcelona President Honored With Tree-Planting Ahead of Tel Aviv Match

JNS.org – The president of FC Barcelona participated in a tree-planting ceremony in Israel ahead of the El Classico match...

It is not the first time that Nourine has withdrawn from competition to avoid facing an Israeli opponent. He pulled out of the 2019 world championships in Tokyo for the same reason.

“We were unlucky with the draw. We got an Israeli opponent and that’s why we had to retire. We made the right decision,” Nourine’s coach Amar Ben Yaklif was quoted as saying in Algerian media.

Athletes from other countries, including Iran and Egypt, have also previously refused to compete against Israelis.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.