Saturday, July 24th | 15 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Olympics Taekwondo: Thailand’s Wongpattanakit Wins Women’s 49kG Gold Medal

Jordan to Vaccinate Children Aged 12 Years and Older Against COVID-19

Tokyo Olympics: What You Need to Know Right Now

Some Countries Opt Not to Have Male and Female Flagbearers Despite IOC Plea

Trump Ally Barrack Allowed to Remain Free Ahead of Lobbying Trial

University of Cape Town, UC Berkeley Hailed for ‘Ignoring’ BDS Campaign to Cancel Israeli Academics at Conference

US Weighs Crackdown on China’s Import of Iranian Oil

Olympics: Algerian Judoka Withdraws to Avoid Facing Israeli Opponent

London Police Arrest 17-Year-Old in Connection With Antisemitic Abuse Against Jewish Man on Public Transport

Cryptocurrency Technology Is ‘The New Engine’ for Cybercrime, Argues Israel’s Check Point

July 24, 2021 2:01 pm
0

Jordan to Vaccinate Children Aged 12 Years and Older Against COVID-19

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel December 19, 2020. Picture taken December 19, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jordan will start vaccinating children aged 12 years and older against COVID-19 from Sunday, the state news agency said on Saturday.

Children can be given the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine with the approval of a guardian with no prior appointment necessary, the agency quoted the health ministry as saying.

The decision comes as Jordan lifted most restrictions at the start of July, reopening gyms, pools and night clubs at hotels after cases dropped from a peak in March when several thousands of new cases were recorded daily.

Total active cases reached 7,489 on Friday with 331 new cases and four deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, Jordan has recorded a total of 763,437 cases and 9,933 deaths.

Several other countries in the region are vaccinating children, including Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.