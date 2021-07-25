Reports: Hezbollah Commander, IRGC Senior Official Killed in Israeli Strikes

Saudi outlet Al-Arabiya had originally reported the Israeli strike and also reported on another Israeli attack near Homs that killed Ahmad Qurayshi, a senior IRGC official.

A report on Saturday said that Russia intends to curtail Israel’s military operations in Syria by supplying the regime of President Bashar al-Assad with stronger air defenses.

Since the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting government positions and allied Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces and weapons convoys.

Though Israel rarely confirms strikes in Syria, the IDF has said it hit about 50 targets in the war-ravaged country last year, without providing details.

Israel has said it is trying to prevent its arch-foe Iran from gaining a permanent military foothold on its doorstep.