Sunday, July 25th | 16 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Reports: Hezbollah Commander, IRGC Senior Official Killed in Israeli Strikes

Tough Jews, Las Vegas and the Legacy of Meyer Lansky

The Case of Hungary: Antisemitism Without Violence

A Palestinian State Would Cripple US Interests in the Region

CAIR Smears and Distorts an Israeli Police Exchange Program

Uncritical Race Theory

Olympics Taekwondo: Thailand’s Wongpattanakit Wins Women’s 49kG Gold Medal

Jordan to Vaccinate Children Aged 12 Years and Older Against COVID-19

Tokyo Olympics: What You Need to Know Right Now

Some Countries Opt Not to Have Male and Female Flagbearers Despite IOC Plea

July 25, 2021 11:20 am
0

Reports: Hezbollah Commander, IRGC Senior Official Killed in Israeli Strikes

avatar by i24 News

Two Israeli F-35I Adir jets fly in formation. Photo: US Air Force/1st Lt. Erik D. Anthony.

i24 News – Israeli strikes reportedly killed a Hezbollah military commander and an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) senior official.

The Kan public broadcaster reported that Hezbollah military commander Imad al-Amin was killed in western Syria and the Lebanese terrorist group confirmed his death.

Saudi outlet Al-Arabiya had originally reported the Israeli strike and also reported on another Israeli attack near Homs that killed Ahmad Qurayshi, a senior IRGC official.

A report on Saturday said that Russia intends to curtail Israel’s military operations in Syria by supplying the regime of President Bashar al-Assad with stronger air defenses.

Since the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting government positions and allied Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces and weapons convoys.

Though Israel rarely confirms strikes in Syria, the IDF has said it hit about 50 targets in the war-ravaged country last year, without providing details.

Israel has said it is trying to prevent its arch-foe Iran from gaining a permanent military foothold on its doorstep.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.