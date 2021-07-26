Monday, July 26th | 17 Av 5781

July 26, 2021 10:20 am
IDF Attacks Gazan Targets After Incendiary Balloons Launched From Enclave

avatar by i24 News

A part of a wheat field goes up in flames after Palestinians in Gaza sent incendiary balloons over the border near Nir Am, southern Israel May 9, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – Israel’s air force struck targets in the Gaza Strip late Sunday in response to incendiary balloons earlier in the day, according to the IDF.

The IDF spokesperson’s unit said fighter jets hit a Hamas military base and infrastructure used for terrorism. The base is located near a school, the statement said.

Gazan residents posted footage on social media of the strikes on several points in the coastal enclave. Terrorists fired machine guns at Israeli planes in response, Arabic media sources said.

The IDF earlier announced a reduction in the Gazan fishing zone in response to incendiary balloons, which started fires in southern Israel in farming communities near Gaza.

Israel’s stated policy is to not tolerate any attacks emanating from Gaza, and holds the Hamas terrorist organization that rules the Strip responsible for hostilities originating from the territory.

