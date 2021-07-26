IDF Attacks Gazan Targets After Incendiary Balloons Launched From Enclave

Gazan residents posted footage on social media of the strikes on several points in the coastal enclave. Terrorists fired machine guns at Israeli planes in response, Arabic media sources said.

The IDF earlier announced a reduction in the Gazan fishing zone in response to incendiary balloons, which started fires in southern Israel in farming communities near Gaza.

Israel’s stated policy is to not tolerate any attacks emanating from Gaza, and holds the Hamas terrorist organization that rules the Strip responsible for hostilities originating from the territory.