July 26, 2021 1:00 pm
Israeli, Cypriot Foreign Ministers Express Concern Over 'Provocative' Turkish Moves

avatar by i24 News

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides (left) and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid shake hands during a meeting in Jerusalem on July 26, 2021. Photo: Shlomi Amsalem / Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry

i24 News – The foreign ministers of Israel and Cyprus both expressed concerns about Turkey’s “provocative” moves on the eastern Mediterranean island during a bilateral meeting Monday in Jerusalem.

“We share deep concern over the provocative moves that Turkey is leading in Cyprus,” Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.

During the talks with Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, the two leaders discussed how to move forward on dealing with Turkey and also discussed cooperation in the political spheres, bilateral relations, water, trade and energy.

The United Nations Security Council on Friday condemned plans by Turkey and Turkish Cypriot leaders to partially reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha and called for an immediate reversal of the decision. The announcement triggered an angry reaction from the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot government and Western allies, including the United States, which called Turkey’s decision “unacceptable.”

Christodoulides also met Monday during his Israel trip with Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and was received by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

