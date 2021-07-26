Monday, July 26th | 17 Av 5781

July 26, 2021 9:32 am
Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry Delays UAE Pipeline Deal

Eilat-Ashkelon Pipeline Co. (EAPC) oil storage containers are seen on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashkelon January 27, 2015. Photo: Reuters/Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry froze an oil pipeline proposal with the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, pending further review.

Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg said she would push for a government debate regarding the necessity of the project, according to Globes.

She expressed doubt regarding the pipeline’s potential contribution to Israel’s economy, but said it would “dramatically endanger the most northern coral reef in the world and all tourism in Eilat,” according to the report.

The proposal involves transporting crude oil via a pipeline, or “land bridge,” connecting the ports of Eilat and Ashkelon, giving the UAE an alternative route to transport oil to the West.

July 26, 2021 9:29 am
Palestinian Man Who Saved Jewish Family Granted Permanent Israeli Residency

JNS.org - Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has granted permanent residency to a Palestinian man who saved the lives of...

