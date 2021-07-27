Tuesday, July 27th | 18 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Says it Detains Agents Working for Israel, Seizes Arms Cache

Far-Right MK Ejected From Knesset Plenum After Calling Arab Lawmaker ‘Terrorist’

New Jersey Investigates Ben & Jerry’s Parent Company for Possibly Violating State Law

Congress Members Call on EU to Designate Hezbollah in Entirety a Terror Group

Israeli Court Sentences Woman Who Entered Syria to Eight Months in Prison

Israel Navy Commander Appoints New Submarine Flotilla Commander

Israel Defense Minister to Visit France to Discuss NSO, Iran

UC Davis Faculty Group Argues Departments Condemning Israel Violates School, State Policy

IDF Says It Recovered Over 80 Percent of Missing Victims in Surfside Condo Collapse

US CDC Hikes Alerts for Israel, Spain, Portugal Over COVID-19 Cases

July 27, 2021 9:40 am
0

Iran Says it Detains Agents Working for Israel, Seizes Arms Cache

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Iran said on Tuesday its security forces had arrested a network of agents working for Israel and had seized a cache of weapons it said were planned for use during recent unrest sparked by water shortages in the Islamic Republic, state media reported.

Iran often accuses its enemies or rivals abroad, such as Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia, of trying to destabilize the country by stoking protests and violence.

Tuesday’s announcement came after nearly two weeks of protests over water shortages, mostly in southwest Iran, which have turned political and spread to other areas.

Authorities have accused armed dissidents of provoking clashes during the street protests. Human rights groups say security forces have opened fire on protesters.

Related coverage

July 26, 2021 9:22 am
0

Amir Hayek Named Israel’s First Ambassador to United Arab Emirates

JNS.org - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced on Sunday the appointment of Amir Hayek as Israel’s first ambassador to...

“Mossad operatives intended to use the equipment in urban riots and assassinations,” an Intelligence Ministry official said, according to state media, referring to Israel’s intelligence agency. The official did not give details.

The seized weapons included pistols, grenades, assault rifles and ammunition, the unnamed official said, adding: “Some of these are used to provoke clashes during protests.”

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.