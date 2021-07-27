Tuesday, July 27th | 18 Av 5781

July 27, 2021 10:59 am
0

Israel’s Redefine Meat Announces ‘New-Meat’ Range of Products, Expanding Its Alternative Meat Offerings

avatar by James Spiro / CTech

Dishes consisting of 3D printed plant-based meat mimicking real beef and produced by Israeli start-up Redefine Meat are seen during a demonstration for Reuters at their facility in Rehovot, Israel June 29, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen.

CTech – Israeli foodtech company Redefine Meat has today announced a menu of new 3D-printed items that are now available to order at select Israeli restaurants and hotels across the country. Among the items available to order — and eat — are a restaurant-style burger, an artisan sausage, a “meaty” puff pastry local for the Middle East, ground beef, and a lamb kebab that has just been revealed following two years in stealth mode.

“Launching our first product portfolio represents a big step in our mission to become the world’s largest meat company, and accelerates our ability to bring to market our further innovation later this year,” said Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO and co-founder of Redefine Meat. “Each product in the range and the ones to follow are born from our understanding of meat at the molecular level, extensive R&D and technological innovation, which combined provide us the ability to create any meat product that exists today. This has been critical to achieving a superiority in taste that honestly, we did not even expect, and the technological versatility to do what no other has done — replace every part of the cow with tasty plant-based meat.”

Plant-based alternatives to meat are currently experiencing a surge in popularity as people — especially the young — are looking for healthier and more environmentally-friendly foods to eat. Redefine Meat’s new range of products will be available at Israeli restaurants including Nam, Hudson, Bodega American Kitchen, and The Lounge. It is understood that the menu will become available in Europe towards the end of 2021 and the US and Asia can enjoy the cuisines in 2022.

Redefine Meat was founded in 2018 and recently secured $29 million in funding, the highest Series A round for an alternative meat company at the time. Its total funding is $35 million with strategic investors including Hanaco Ventures, Happiness Capital, and CPT Capital, as well as several other investors including the PHW Group, Losa Group, Sake Bosch, and K3 Ventures.

