Tuesday, July 27th | 18 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Far-Right MK Ejected From Knesset Plenum After Calling Arab Lawmaker ‘Terrorist’

New Jersey Investigates Ben & Jerry’s Parent Company for Possibly Violating State Law

Congress Members Call on EU to Designate Hezbollah in Entirety a Terror Group

Israeli Court Sentences Woman Who Entered Syria to Eight Months in Prison

Israel Navy Commander Appoints New Submarine Flotilla Commander

Israel Defense Minister to Visit France to Discuss NSO, Iran

UC Davis Faculty Group Argues Departments Condemning Israel Violates School, State Policy

IDF Says It Recovered Over 80 Percent of Missing Victims in Surfside Condo Collapse

US CDC Hikes Alerts for Israel, Spain, Portugal Over COVID-19 Cases

EU-Funded Researchers Seek to Cut European Grants to Israeli Academics

July 27, 2021 9:18 am
0

New Jersey Investigates Ben & Jerry’s Parent Company for Possibly Violating State Law

avatar by JNS.org

Tubs of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, a Unilever brand, are seen at their shop in London, Britain, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

JNS.org – New Jersey joined the growing list of US states that announced it is examining ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, to see if they violated state law against boycotts of Israel.

“The Division of Investment is aware of the situation and is working to determine whether any actions must be taken to ensure continued compliance with the state’s anti-BDS law,” Jennifer Sciortino, director of communications for the state Treasury, said in an email on Friday, according to USA Today.

Press secretary Alyana Alfaro Post said in a separate statement on Thursday that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy “was disappointed in the decision by Ben and Jerry’s,” and that “the governor believes we must continue working toward the shared goal of peace and mutual respect.”

The law, passed by New Jersey and 34 other states, prohibits state agencies from investing in pension and annuity funds of companies or individuals that support any boycott of Israel and its settlements in the West Bank. New Jersey’s state legislature passed the law in 2016 with near-unanimous support.

Related coverage

July 27, 2021 9:15 am
0

Congress Members Call on EU to Designate Hezbollah in Entirety a Terror Group

JNS.org - A bipartisan group of members in the US House of Representatives initiated a resolution on Monday urging the...

Unilever’s North American headquarters are in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, and employs 1,600 people.

Meanwhile, John A. Catsimatidis, owner and CEO of the Gristedes grocery store chain, announced on Sunday that he authorizes his stores, which mostly operate in New York, “to cut Ben & Jerry’s space by 30% & not advertise until further notice.”

“It’s a tragedy that Ben & Jerry’s has politicized ice cream,” he added.

Catsimatidis also voiced his support for Häagen-Dazs, which he wrote is a “better” brand “created by a South Bronx family who is pro-Israel.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.