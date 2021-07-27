Tuesday, July 27th | 18 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Former Ben & Jerry’s Employee Details Efforts to Sway Company on Israel Decision

Tokyo Olympics: Iranian Defector Dedicates Judo Silver Medal to Israel

Israel Weighs Legal Options to Pressure Ben & Jerry’s, Unilever Over West Bank Boycott

Herzog Receives Annual Assessment of Israel’s Strategic Challenges, From Iran Threat to Divisions at Home

Top Dutch Soccer Player Targeted by Lurid Antisemitic Mural After Signing for ‘Jewish’ Club Ajax

‘Jerry Maguire’ Child Star Joins Volunteer Group Escorting LA Jews to Synagogues Amid Uptick in Antisemitic Violence

Israeli Government Set to Invest $150 Million in Growing Arab Presence in High Tech

Bennett Says Israel ‘Very Close’ to a Third Vaccine Dose

Netflix Voices Stand Against Antisemitism: ‘We Must Never Forget’ the Holocaust

Jews as Racial Villains: From Jewish Blackness to Jewish Whiteness

July 27, 2021 2:53 pm
0

Tokyo Olympics: Iranian Defector Dedicates Judo Silver Medal to Israel

avatar by i24 News

Silver medallist Saeid Mollaei of Mongolia, gold medallist Takanori Nagase of Japan, bronze medallist Shamil Borchashvili of Austria, and bronze medallist Matthias Casse of Belgium wearing protective face masks pose with their medals, REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

i24 News – Iranian defector Saeid Mollaei dedicated his silver medal to Israel after competing in the final of the men’s judo 81-kilogram division on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics.

“This medal is also dedicated to Israel and I hope the Israelis appreciate this achievement,” Mollaei said, according to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.

Mollaei, who represents Mongolia, claimed his first Olympic medal two years after leaving his native Iran after being ordered to lose in the semifinals of the 2019 world championships in Tokyo to avoid facing Israel’s Sagi Muki in the final.

Mollaei departed for Germany and then acquired Mongolian citizenship.

Related coverage

July 27, 2021 3:09 pm
0

Former Ben & Jerry’s Employee Details Efforts to Sway Company on Israel Decision

An ex-employee of Ben & Jerry's who left the company after it announced that it was ending sales in the...

Takanori Nagase of Japan defeated Mollaei to win gold for the host country.

“I hope the Israelis are happy with this win,” Mollaei said, adding in Hebrew: “Todah (thank you).”

Muki congratulated his friend on the achievement during a press conference Tuesday with Israeli media, saying that he deserves the medal and calling his journey “incredibly inspiring.”

Earlier this year, Mollaei traveled to Tel Aviv for a competition, winning the silver medal for Mongolia.

Iran was recently hit with a four-year ban on participating in international judo events by the sport’s top body over Tehran’s refusal to let its athletes face off against Israeli competitors.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.