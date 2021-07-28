Wednesday, July 28th | 20 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Boy Shot by Israelis in West Bank Dies: PA Ministry

UK Jewish Students Charge Bristol University With ‘Silence’ Over Professor Accused of Antisemitism

US ‘Deeply Troubled’ by Attacks on Civilians as Taliban Sweep Across Afghanistan

Jewish Owners of NYC Ben & Jerry’s Store to Donate Percentage of Profits to Israel Charities

US Jews More Likely to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Push Compared With Other Religious Groups, New Survey Finds

Erdan to UN Security Council: ‘Extremist Narratives’ Will ‘Keep Region Stuck in the Past’

PA Expert, Operational Veteran Emerge as Two Top Candidates to Head Israel’s Shin Bet Security Service

Jared Kushner to Leave Politics, Launch Investment Firm With Israel Office: Sources

In First, UNESCO Grants World Heritage Status to ‘Jerusalem on the Rhine,’ Jewish Cultural Sites in Germany

New Iranian Protests Underscore the Neglect and Evil of the Theocratic Regime

July 28, 2021 12:18 pm
0

Israeli and Palestinian Government Ministers Meet for First Time in Years

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a news conference on economy in Jerusalem, July 6, 2021. Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS

Ministers from the governments of Israel and the Palestinian Authority met Wednesday for the first time in years, Walla reported.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg met with their Palestinian counterparts in Jerusalem, at the initiative of the Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej, who is seeking to encourage a renewal of ties with the PA after years of estrangement.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office confirmed that he was aware and approved of the meeting.

Throughout the tenure of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, contacts between Israel and the PA steadily deteriorated, and for the past 18 months the only contacts have been through security officials and former president Reuven Rivlin.

Related coverage

July 28, 2021 5:17 pm
0

Palestinian Boy Shot by Israelis in West Bank Dies: PA Ministry

i24 News – A Palestinian boy wounded by Israeli army fire in the West Bank on Wednesday has died from...

The last time Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke was in 2017.

Relations have picked up since Netanyahu’s replacement, however, with four telephone conversations between Abbas and senior Israeli officials, including President Isaac Herzog and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Bennett and Abbas have yet to speak, but the prime minister has said both publicly and to the US administration that he is interested in promoting civil and economic cooperation with the Palestinians in some form.

In a sign of thawing relations, Israel recently approved work permits for 15,000 West Bank Palestinian workers, reportedly at Abbas’ request.

A senior official who works on relations with the Palestinians told Walla, “The political echelon is signaling that it’s interested in advancing steps to strengthen the PA, and after many years there is legitimacy to talking with the Palestinians and [Abbas].”

“It’s a kind of renaissance,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.