Wednesday, July 28th | 20 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Boy Shot by Israelis in West Bank Dies: PA Ministry

UK Jewish Students Charge Bristol University With ‘Silence’ Over Professor Accused of Antisemitism

US ‘Deeply Troubled’ by Attacks on Civilians as Taliban Sweep Across Afghanistan

Jewish Owners of NYC Ben & Jerry’s Store to Donate Percentage of Profits to Israel Charities

US Jews More Likely to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Push Compared With Other Religious Groups, New Survey Finds

Erdan to UN Security Council: ‘Extremist Narratives’ Will ‘Keep Region Stuck in the Past’

PA Expert, Operational Veteran Emerge as Two Top Candidates to Head Israel’s Shin Bet Security Service

Jared Kushner to Leave Politics, Launch Investment Firm With Israel Office: Sources

In First, UNESCO Grants World Heritage Status to ‘Jerusalem on the Rhine,’ Jewish Cultural Sites in Germany

New Iranian Protests Underscore the Neglect and Evil of the Theocratic Regime

July 28, 2021 1:15 pm
0

Jared Kushner to Leave Politics, Launch Investment Firm With Israel Office: Sources

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, at the Newseum in Washington, DC, Dec. 9, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Al Drago.

Jared Kushner, a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, plans to launch an investment firm in coming months, a move that will take him away from politics for the foreseeable future, sources familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.

Kushner, the former chief executive of Kushner Companies, who served as the Republican president’s senior adviser in the White House, is in the final stages of launching an investment firm called Affinity Partners that will be headquartered in Miami.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, is also looking to open an office in Israel to pursue regional investments to connect Israel’s economy and India, North Africa and the Gulf, said two people briefed on the plan, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The sources had no details about potential investors and said the firm was still in the planning phase.

Related coverage

July 28, 2021 5:12 pm
0

UK Jewish Students Charge Bristol University With ‘Silence’ Over Professor Accused of Antisemitism

The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) criticized the University of Bristol administration on Wednesday over a lack of details on...

Kushner has spent the last six months with his family in Miami writing a book about his White House experiences that is expected to be published early next year.

Kushner helped broker deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in a six-month flurry last year. He also helped negotiate a new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Kushner remains close with his father-in-law, the sources said, but by re-entering the private sector he is stepping away from politics for the foreseeable future.

Kushner and his family have been spending the summer as Trump’s next-door neighbor at Trump’s golf property in Bedminster, New Jersey.

People close to the former president say he is strongly considering another run for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.