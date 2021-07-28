Wednesday, July 28th | 19 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Owners of NYC Ben & Jerry’s Store to Donate Percentage of Profits to Israel Charities

US Jews More Likely to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Push Compared With Other Religious Groups, New Survey Finds

Erdan to UN Security Council: ‘Extremist Narratives’ Will ‘Keep Region Stuck in the Past’

PA Expert, Operational Veteran Emerge as Two Top Candidates to Head Israel’s Shin Bet Security Service

Jared Kushner to Leave Politics, Launch Investment Firm With Israel Office: Sources

In First, UNESCO Grants World Heritage Status to ‘Jerusalem on the Rhine,’ Jewish Cultural Sites in Germany

New Iranian Protests Underscore the Neglect and Evil of the Theocratic Regime

The Media’s Inability to Uniquely Condemn the Uniqueness of Antisemitism

Team Israel Olympians Show How Many Athletes It Takes to Break Olympic Village’s Cardboard Bed

Israeli and Palestinian Government Ministers Meet for First Time in Years

July 28, 2021 10:30 am
0

Lebanon’s Mikati Hopes to Form Government Soon

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Lebanon’s new Prime Minister-Designate Najib Mikati, talks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said on Wednesday that he hoped to form a government shortly after securing the approval of President Michel Aoun for most of his nominees.

Mikati, a businessman, is the third potential prime minister to be nominated since Hassan Diab’s government resigned after an explosion in Beirut’s port area on Aug. 4 last year that killed more than 200 people and flattened large areas of the city. He spoke to reporters after meeting Aoun.

Diab’s government has stayed on in a caretaker capacity, but Lebanon’s currency has collapsed, jobs have vanished and banks have frozen accounts in the country’s worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

“I gave my proposals, President Aoun approved most of them and he made some remarks which are acceptable; God willing … we will be able to form a government soon,” Mikati said.

Related coverage

July 28, 2021 9:55 am
0

Iran’s Khamenei Blames ‘Cowardly’ US for Pause in Nuclear Talks

Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday declared Tehran would not accept Washington's "stubborn" demands in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear...

Mikati has been prime minister twice before and, unlike many Lebanese leaders, does not represent a political bloc or hail from a dynasty.

Like the previous nominee, Saad al-Hariri, he must navigate the sectarian, power-sharing structure and secure agreement on a cabinet equipped to address the financial meltdown in Lebanon, one of the world’s most heavily indebted states.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.