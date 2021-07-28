NY Police Arrest Three Men for Antisemitic Robbery of Jewish Man Walking From Synagogue

Three men have been arrested for carrying out an antisemitic assault and robbery against a Jewish man in the village of Fleischmanns, located in the Catskill Mountains of New York State.

The assailants, all in their 20s, assaulted their victim last Saturday morning as he walked home from Shabbat services at the local synagogue. A statement on Tuesday from the New York State Police in Delaware County, NY, noted that one of the men “got out of a pickup truck and stole the victim’s shtreimel (fur hat). The suspect returned to the pickup truck, which was occupied by the two other suspects, who all shouted antisemitic slurs and then drove off.”

The suspects have been named as Johann Diamond of Grand Gorge, Korey Bush of Ashland, and Wesley Eignor of Denver, NY.

Investigators were able to recover the victim’s shtreimel, which is made from real fur and can fetch thousands of dollars on the market.

Related coverage Israel May Cancel Joint Declaration With Poland Amid Fury Over Holocaust Property Law: Report The Israeli government is considering the cancellation of a 2018 joint declaration with Poland that ended a dispute between the...

Diamond was arrested on July 25, and Bush and Eignor were arrested on July 26. All three were arraigned and remanded to the Delaware County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

The police arrest of the three men was praised by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who in a statement condemned “a disturbing antisemitic hate crime.”

Declared Cuomo: “It is unacceptable for a Jewish man walking from a synagogue on Sabbath to be singled out, have his shtreimel ripped from his head and be verbally attacked because of his religion. This is New York, one of the most diverse collection of people from around the globe, and we will continue to stand together, united in our commonalities, and call out these vile incidents of hate whenever they occur.”