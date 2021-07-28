Palestinian Boy Shot by Israelis in West Bank Dies: PA Ministry

i24 News – A Palestinian boy wounded by Israeli army fire in the West Bank on Wednesday has died from his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Mohamad al-Alami, 12, died in the town of Beit Omar, to the northwest of Hebron, after he was shot in the chest while sitting in a stationary car with his father, the ministry said in a statement.

An Israeli military spokesperson said the army was looking into the incident, The Times of Israel reported. While there were no reports of clashes in Beit Omarat at the time, intense internal Palestinian violence occurred in the town in recent days, the news site said.

He is the second young Palestinian to die of wounds allegedly sustained by Israeli fire in days.

Related coverage Erdan to UN Security Council: ‘Extremist Narratives’ Will ‘Keep Region Stuck in the Past’ Israeli Ambassador to United Nations Gilad Erdan warned against "adopting the narratives of the extremists in the Middle East" during...

On Saturday a 17-year-old Palestinian died from wounds he received the day before.

Mohammed Munir al-Tamimi, who suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach, died in hospital a day after violence in the flashpoint Palestinian village of Beita, the Palestinian health ministry said, .

Hundreds of Palestinians had gathered on Friday afternoon in Beita, a hot spot in recent months, to protest against the outpost settlement of Eviatar, located nearby.

The clashes pitted Palestinians against Israeli soldiers and resulted in 320 Palestinians being wounded, according to the Red Crescent.

The Israeli military said it would examine the incident, adding “During the riots, a Palestinian suspect threw stones in a manner that fatally threatened one of the soldiers. The soldier initiated an arrest procedure that included gunfire towards the suspect,” the Times of Israel reported.

Also yesterday a 41-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli troops in circumstances the army is investigating.