Israel Aerospace Industries, Hensoldt to Supply Radars to German Armed Forces

JNS.org – Hensoldt, a Germany-headquartered defense company, is working with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to supply new radars to the German Armed Forces, the companies announced in recent days.

The radars are designed to enable Germany to modernize its airspace surveillance and create ballistic-missile defense capabilities, according to a joint statement.

“The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support has placed an order for the delivery and installation of four long-range radars worth approximately 200 million euros,” the statement said.

For this purpose, Hensoldt has entered into a cooperation with IAI subsidiary Elta Systems in the area of long-range radars.

Related coverage IDF Increases Number of Palestinians Eligible to Work Inside Israel JNS.org - The Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, informed Palestinian Authority senior officials...

“Thanks to IAI’s cooperation, the German customer will receive a combination of a national partner in system integration, certification and long-term support, as well as concept-proven, market-perfected systems,” said the statement.

For years, Europe has faced long-range weapons threats. As such, the statement said Europe’s NATO countries have agreed to establish and expand a defense mechanism, noting that “the new capabilities to be integrated into the German armed forces will contribute to this effort.”