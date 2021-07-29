Thursday, July 29th | 21 Av 5781

July 29, 2021 5:54 pm
Israel’s ‘Green Passport’ Takes Effect Again Amid Latest Coronavirus Outbreak

A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative offering a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 18, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Corinna Kern/File Photo

i24 News – The Israeli Health Ministry’s “Green Passport” project, which was approved last week, went into effect Thursday morning.

The measure provides that any citizen over 12 years old must present a vaccination certificate in order to take part in events welcoming 100 or more people in a closed space.

This primarily concerns sporting events, hotels, tourist attractions, conference and prayer rooms, sports halls, concerts, plays, and restaurants and bars accommodating more than 100 people.

Unvaccinated adults who have not been infected will be required to test negative to participate in these gatherings.
The green passport was in effect for several months, before being abolished at the end of May.

More than 5.3 million Israelis are vaccinated against the virus, according to the Health Ministry. Almost 10,000 of them received their second injection in the past 24 hours.

Israel is currently experiencing a surge in numbers, with more than 2,000 new cases recorded for two consecutive days, the largest increase since March.

Some of the positive cases are from people who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine which raises questions about the vaccine’s efficacy over time, as well as its resistance against the delta variant.

