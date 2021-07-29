Thursday, July 29th | 20 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

American Jews Can No Longer Afford to Be Apathetic About Our History

London Police: Antisemitic Incidents in the City Skyrocketed in May

Remembering Leo Frank: Antisemitism Then and Now

Meeting an Unstoppable Jewish Immigrant

US Warns of ‘Irreparable Harm’ Caused by Polish Legislation Closing Off Holocaust Restitution Claims

Google to Officially Announce Subsea Cable to Connect Europe and Asia Via Israel

Blinken Says Iran Negotiating Process Cannot Go On Indefinitely

3 Filmmakers Arrested in Nigeria Return to Israel

National Library of Israel Digitizes Personal Effects, Poetry of Hannah Senesh

Hamas Threatens Renewed Violence If Qatari Money Not Immediately Transferred

July 29, 2021 11:44 am
0

London Police: Antisemitic Incidents in the City Skyrocketed in May

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

The Central Criminal Court of England and Wales in London, UK. Photo: Ben Sutherland / Wikimedia Commons.

Antisemitic violence in London skyrocketed in May, with Israel’s 11-day conflict with Hamas used as pretext to attack Jews in the city, new police data revealed Thursday.

Statistics released by the Metropolitan Police showed 87 incidents of antisemitic violence in May, which was four times higher than any month since 2018, Sky News reported.

Since May 2018, only a handful of months saw more than 20 such incidents.

Chaim Hochhauser of the Shomrim neighborhood watch organization in the heavily-Jewish Stamford Hill neighborhood in north London, said, “During May, the Jewish community in Hackney were the target of many racially motivated attacks.”

Related coverage

July 29, 2021 10:34 am
0

US Warns of ‘Irreparable Harm’ Caused by Polish Legislation Closing Off Holocaust Restitution Claims

Divisions between the US Administration and Poland widened this week, as a top State Department official condemned the passage of...

“One of these hate crimes targeted over 30 Jewish-owned vehicles whose tires were slashed. This was pure hate crime as only the Jewish cars were targeted,” he said.

“Usually when it flares up in Israel, it flares up here locally,” he stated. “In May we had the Gaza war in Israel, so that is why it has flared up in England.”

Of the May 2021 incidents, 39 were targeted at men and 43 against women.

Rabbi Herschel Gluck of Stamford Hill said, “There needs to be better security provided by the police, particularly for women in the neighborhood.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement, “Most recently we have seen incidents of antisemitism within the capital which have understandably caused considerable concern within our Jewish communities.”

“Behavior of this kind and abuse against any individual or group has no place in our city,” police said. “We will not tolerate it and will act quickly and robustly in response to all reported crimes of this nature.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.