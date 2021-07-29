Prince Charles Pens Foreword for Upcoming Memoir by Holocaust Survivor, TikTok Star

The Prince of Wales has written the foreword for a new memoir co-authored by a Holocaust survivor turned TikTok star and her great-grandson that is slated to be released in September.

Dov Forman, 17, said on Wednesday that he and his great-grandmother Lily Ebert, 97, are “honored, humbled and exceptionally grateful to His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles for his moving tribute and foreword” to “Lily’s Promise: How I Survived Auschwitz and Found the Strength to Live.”

Ebert — a native of Bonyhád, Hungary, who now lives in London — became a TikTok sensation when she started an account earlier this year to answer questions about the Holocaust, in an effort to educate people about the atrocities of World War II. Her account, which Forman helps run, has already amassed 1.2 million followers on the video-sharing app.

In “Lily’s Promise,” the duo writes about Ebert’s childhood in Hungary, the death of her mother and two youngest siblings upon their arrival at the Auschwitz camp in 1944, and her dedication to keeping her two other sisters alive. Her and her sisters were forced to work in a munitions factory and to partake in a death match that they barely survived.

Related coverage Three Filmmakers Arrested in Nigeria Return to Israel i24News - Three Israeli filmmakers landed back in Israel Thursday morning after spending 20 days in a Nigerian prison. Pro-Israel activist...

In the book, Ebert also describes daily life in the camp and “the small acts of defiance that gave her strength,” according to the memoir’s publisher, Pan Macmillan.

“Lily had promised herself that if she survived Auschwitz she would tell everyone the truth about the camp. Now was her chance,” said the publisher. “Lily lost so much, but she built a new life for herself and her family, first in Israel and then in London. It wasn’t easy; the pain of her past was always with her, but this extraordinary woman found the strength to speak out in the hope that such evil would never happen again.”

Prince Charles has been a patron of the UK’s Holocaust Memorial Day Trust since 2015 and discussed the importance of Holocaust remembrance in a video message during this year’s ceremony, saying, “As I speak, the last generation of living witnesses is tragically passing from this world so the task of bearing witness falls to us.”

In 2020, he visited Yad Vashem to mark the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation and spoke about his late grandmother, Princess Alice, who watched over a Jewish family in 1943 in Nazi-occupied Athens. Yad Vashem recognized her as a Righteous Among the Nations in 1993, and she is buried at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Mount of Olives.