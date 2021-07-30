Saturday, July 31st | 22 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Blames Iran for Attack on Tanker Off Oman That Killed Two

Dutch Cops Launch Criminal Investigation Into Antisemitic Mural Vilifying Top Soccer Star

Jewish Groups Slam ‘Outrageous’ Activist Statement ‘Delegitimizing’ Rutgers Hillel

Senior Israeli Official Accuses Iran of ‘Terrorist Attack’ Against Ship in Arabian Sea

Biden to Tap Holocaust Historian Deborah Lipstadt as Antisemitism Envoy

Tributes Pour in for Carl Levin, Former Michigan Senator and ‘Staunch Supporter’ of Israel, Dead at 87

New Netflix Series ‘Nice Jewish Girls’ Follows Four Sisters Based on Creator’s Real Family

Responding to Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield

New York Times Has ‘Lost Its Way,’ Majority Say After Watching Debate

US and Japanese Embassies in Israel Hold Bake-Off in Honor of International Cheesecake Day

July 30, 2021 4:30 pm
0

Dutch Cops Launch Criminal Investigation Into Antisemitic Mural Vilifying Top Soccer Star

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An antisemitic mural in Rotterdam attacking professional soccer player Steven Berghuis. Photo: courtesy of CIDI.

Dutch police have launched a criminal investigation into a mural in Rotterdam that vilified a top professional soccer player by portraying him as a Jew in concentration camp uniform.

The mural appeared following the news earlier this week that Steven Berghuis, who also plays for the Dutch national team, was leaving Rotterdam side Feyenoord for their bitter Amsterdam-based rivals, Ajax — a side with no formal ties to the Dutch Jewish community, but with a cluster of fans who style themselves as “Joden” (“Jews”) and wave Israeli flags at matches, often meeting with antisemitic abuse from opposing supporters.

Berghuis was depicted wearing a concentration camp uniform marked with a “Judenstern,” or “Jews’ Star.” He was also shown wearing a kippah and with an outlandishly large “Jewish” nose.

A slogan alongside the drawing declared, “Jews always run away.”

Related coverage

July 30, 2021 3:54 pm
0

Jewish Groups Slam ‘Outrageous’ Activist Statement ‘Delegitimizing’ Rutgers Hillel

On Thursday, Rutgers University Hillel denounced a statement from Rutgers' Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter and other activist...

Neither the police nor the Public Prosecution Service have yet identified the culprits behind the mural.

Meanwhile, the official Feyenoord supporters association condemned the mural as “tasteless.”

“If you have to explain why this is tasteless, then it actually makes no sense anymore,” Remco Ravenhorst, chair of the  SV De Feijenoorder association, stated.

Representatives of the club have not apologized for the mural, claiming that they have “no idea who is doing this and therefore not to what extent they really have a relationship with the club.” The Dutch Jewish organization CIDI had earlier urged Feyenoord’s management, given “the seriousness of this mural … to apologize to anyone who has been hurt by this image.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.