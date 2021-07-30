Saturday, July 31st | 22 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Blames Iran for Attack on Tanker Off Oman That Killed Two

Dutch Cops Launch Criminal Investigation Into Antisemitic Mural Vilifying Top Soccer Star

Jewish Groups Slam ‘Outrageous’ Activist Statement ‘Delegitimizing’ Rutgers Hillel

Senior Israeli Official Accuses Iran of ‘Terrorist Attack’ Against Ship in Arabian Sea

Biden to Tap Holocaust Historian Deborah Lipstadt as Antisemitism Envoy

Tributes Pour in for Carl Levin, Former Michigan Senator and ‘Staunch Supporter’ of Israel, Dead at 87

New Netflix Series ‘Nice Jewish Girls’ Follows Four Sisters Based on Creator’s Real Family

Responding to Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield

New York Times Has ‘Lost Its Way,’ Majority Say After Watching Debate

US and Japanese Embassies in Israel Hold Bake-Off in Honor of International Cheesecake Day

July 30, 2021 2:56 pm
0

Senior Israeli Official Accuses Iran of ‘Terrorist Attack’ Against Ship in Arabian Sea

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative: An MSC cargo ship, carrying containers, including some from the United Arab Emirates, docks as its cargo is unloaded at Haifa’s port, northern Israel October 12, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen.

i24 News – A “senior Israeli official” on Friday accused Iran of being behind the “criminal terrorist attack” against an Israeli-managed ship off Oman coast, the Hebrew-language Ynet website reported.

Two crew members died in the drone strike against the Japanese-owned Mercer Street vessel, which was sailing in the Arabian Sea under the Liberian flag. The ship was managed, however, by the London-based Zodiac Maritime, a company that is part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group.

The tanker was back under the control of its crew, and was steaming to an undisclosed “safe location” under US naval escort, the Zodiac Group said.

“The Romanian fatality was apparently the captain of the ship, and the Briton a security man. The Iranians struck the ship’s body using an unmanned aerial vehicle,” the Israeli official said.

Related coverage

July 30, 2021 6:42 pm
0

Israel Blames Iran for Attack on Tanker Off Oman That Killed Two

A Briton and a Romanian were killed when an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker came under attack on Thursday off the...

Referring to the so-called “shadow war” between Israel and Iran, the unnamed official told Ynet that there could be no equivalence between the respective actions of the countries.

“There is no symmetry between the countries and it shouldn’t be presented as such. What the Iranians are doing is a criminal act of terrorism. We don’t do terrorist attacks. The actions taken by Israel are in accordance with all the rules, and are aimed against terrorists.”

The official said that the ship’s tenuous link to Israel reflects the “partial” intelligence obtained by Iran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.