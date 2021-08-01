Sunday, August 1st | 23 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US, Britain Believe Iran Attacked Israeli-Managed Tanker Off Oman

New Report Claims Major Social Media Companies Failed to Act on 84% of Reported Cases of Antisemitic Hate

Synagogues Defaced With Swastikas in Israeli Town of Bnei Brak, Suspect Caught on Camera

Jewish Group Official Slams New York City Protest Calling to ‘Globalize the Intifada’

The New Nomads Who Left Israel But Kept Their Jobs

Ecuador’s Largest Grocer Takes Ben & Jerry’s Off the Shelf

Israeli Cabinet Starts First State Budget Debate in Three Years

100-Year-Old Former Death Camp Guard to Go on Trial in Germany — Report

Jordan Closes Jaber Border Crossing With Syria, State News Agency Says

Ismail Haniyeh Reelected to Another Term as Hamas Leader

August 1, 2021 11:30 am
0

Ismail Haniyeh Reelected to Another Term as Hamas Leader

avatar by i24 News

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh gestures as he delivers a speech in Gaza City, Jan. 23, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

i24 News – Ismail Haniyeh has been reelected to a second term as chairman of the Hamas political bureau in Gaza as part of the terrorist organization’s internal elections, Ynet reports.

Haniyeh in 2017 replaced Khaled Mashal in the position. His second term will last until 2025.

During the elections, which have now concluded, Mashal was elected to head Hamas’s diaspora office; the terrorist Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades founder Saleh al-Arouri was elected leader of Hamas in the West Bank; and Salameh Katawi was elected to the role of Hamas leader in Israeli prisons.

Haniyeh recently visited several Arab countries to meet with leaders following the terrorist group’s 11-day conflict with Israel in May.

He met with fellow terrorist leader Hassan Nasrallah of Hezbollah in Beirut along with Lebanese government officials, including Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

The Hamas leader visited Morocco and Mauritania before Lebanon.

A trip to Iran was also reportedly planned although no reports have surfaced as of yet of Haniyeh visiting the Islamic Republic.

poll of Palestinians taken after the Gaza-Israel conflict found a dramatic increase of support for Hamas.

Haniyeh would beat Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas if they were the only two contenders in a presidential election, according to respondents, with a majority 53% believing that Hamas is the “most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” compared to just 14% for Fatah under Abbas.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.