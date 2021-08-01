Ismail Haniyeh Reelected to Another Term as Hamas Leader

i24 News – Ismail Haniyeh has been reelected to a second term as chairman of the Hamas political bureau in Gaza as part of the terrorist organization’s internal elections, Ynet reports.

Haniyeh in 2017 replaced Khaled Mashal in the position. His second term will last until 2025.

During the elections, which have now concluded, Mashal was elected to head Hamas’s diaspora office; the terrorist Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades founder Saleh al-Arouri was elected leader of Hamas in the West Bank; and Salameh Katawi was elected to the role of Hamas leader in Israeli prisons.