Jewish Group Slams New York City Protest Calling to ‘Globalize the Intifada’

August 1, 2021 4:40 pm
0

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An anti-Israel protest in New York City, July 31, 2021. Photo: YouTube.

An official from a major Jewish organization on Sunday criticized a New York City anti-Israel protest whose organizers appeared to be calling for violence against Jews the world over.

Simone Rodan-Benzaquen, the general manager of AJC Europe, tweeted a poster for the July 31 protest, which bore the title “Globalize the intifada.”

“Their messages couldn’t be any clearer,” she said of the protesters. “Unleash violence against the Jews and eradicate the Jewish state.”

“And all of this in the middle of New York!” she stated.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the hundred or so protesters touted large banners that said, “Globalize the intifada,” “Zionism is terrorism,” and “We will free Palestine within our lifetime.”

Marchers chanted the slogan, “We don’t want no two states, we want all of it,” as well as the call, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

