IDF Fires Flares Along Lebanon Border After Suspicious Activity Detected

i24 News – The Israeli army launched flares along the Lebanon border near the kibbutz of Ma’ayan Baruch on Monday evening following suspicious activity in the area, a military spokesperson said.

Army personnel conducted a search along the border.

The Israeli army had announced earlier that it would carry out a military exercise on the Lebanese border Monday evening to prepare for a possible escalation of tensions with the terrorist group Hezbollah.

In addition, an Israeli Arab from Umm al-Fahm attempted on Monday evening to cut the security fence on the Palestinian side in the northern West Bank.

Israeli soldiers shot the man, seriously injuring him.

Two weeks ago, the military conducted a manhunt when two individuals crossed into Israel from Lebanon.

Following their capture, the two were revealed to be migrant workers from Africa seeking employment in Israel, though Israel assesses that their entry into the country was facilitated by Hezbollah in order to probe security responses on the border.