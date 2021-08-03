Tuesday, August 3rd | 25 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Dejected US-Born Baseball Stars Hope to Inspire Native Heroes to Fill Their Cleats

Leading Jewish Official Condemns ‘Behind the Curtain’ Comments From US Rep. Tlaib as ‘Dog Whistle’

Jewish Talk Show Host Claims Program Cancelled by Florida Radio Station Due to Antisemitism

Tanker Seized by Suspected Iran-Backed Forces in Arabian Sea, Say Maritime Sources

‘Qui?’ Antisemitic Propaganda Floods Anti-Vaccination Movement in France as Jewish Doctors Report Harassment by Activists

Argentine TV Show Criticized for Using Anne Frank Image to Depict ‘Women Who Don’t Leave the House’

Israel Issues Travel Warning for US Over COVID-19 Concerns

DeSantis Gives Unilever 90 Days to Reverse Ben & Jerry’s West Bank Boycott Before Florida Ends Investments

Algeria Forms African Union Bloc Opposed to Israel’s New Observer Status: Report

New York Becomes First US City to Mandate COVID Vaccines to Enter Restaurants, Gyms

August 3, 2021 9:37 am
0

Israeli Foreign Ministry: EU Sending Rep to Raisi’s Swearing-In Is ‘Puzzling’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi gestures as he casts his vote during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. Photo: TIMA via REUTERS.

JNS.org – Israel is less than enthusiastic about the European Union’s decision to send a high-level representative to attend the swearing-in of Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday.

On Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Hayat tweeted: “The decision of the European Union to send a senior representative to the swearing-in ceremony of the ‘Butcher of Tehran’ is puzzling and shows poor judgment.”

Hayat said that EU Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora would be attending the ceremony just a “few days after Iran killed two civilians,” in “an act of state terrorism against civilian shipping,” referring to a drone attack on an Israeli-managed ship off the coast of Oman last week, in which one British and one Romanian citizen were killed. Iran has denied responsibility for the attack, although the United States and the United Kingdom both pin the blame on Tehran.

According to Hayat, Raisi “has the blood of thousands of Iranian citizens on his hands,” and the presence of an EU representative will lend legitimacy to his presidency.

Related coverage

August 3, 2021 3:42 pm
0

Leading Jewish Official Condemns ‘Behind the Curtain’ Comments From US Rep. Tlaib as ‘Dog Whistle’

On Tuesday, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt criticized as a "dog whistle" remarks from US Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) alleging...

Earlier on Monday, a spokesman for the Iranian parliament reported that 115 senior officials from 73 countries would be attending the swearing-in ceremony.

“Ten presidents, 20 parliament speakers, 11 foreign ministers, 10 other ministers, as well as representatives of presidents, vice presidents, and parliamentary delegations will all come,” the spokesperson said, adding that another 11 leaders of international and regional organizations, including the United Nations, OPEC and the European Union would also be in attendance.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.