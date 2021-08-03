Israel’s BIRD Aerosystems Wins New Contract for Missile-Defense System

JNS.org – The Israeli defense company BIRD Aerosystems announced a new contract on Monday for the installation of an anti-missile system on an Airbus 320-type aircraft for an unnamed client.

The system is called the SPREOS DIRCM, which confirms threats, and tracks and jams heat-seeking missiles using advanced technology. It also employs radar.

Combined, it can lead to the elimination of “false alarms, while precisely tracking and analyzing the threat’s unique information to enable the most effective jamming response,” the company said in a statement. It added that this is part of a wider defense system made by the company to be installed on the plane in collaboration with Airbus France.

Ronen Factor, co-chief executive officer and the founder of BIRD Aerosystems, said the technology “has proved its efficiency in protecting large aircraft such as the Airbus 320.”

He noted that BIRD Aerosystems’ technology is in long-term use by customers worldwide, including large commercial, governmental, military and transnational organizations, and that “we appreciate the confidence they’ve placed in our solutions.”