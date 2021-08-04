Thursday, August 5th | 27 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pro-Israel Democrats Cheer Shontel Brown’s Upset ‘Victory’ in Ohio Congressional Race

Prosecution Urged of Far Right Propagandist in Slovenia For ‘Hero Hitler’ Tweet

German Government to Spend $40 Million on Researching What Fuels Antisemitism, Racism

UK Art Gallery Exhibit on ‘Toxic Clouds’ Charged With ‘Inflammatory Language’ Against Israel

Macron Criticizes ‘Failing’ Lebanese Leaders as $370 Million Raised

‘Stumbling Blocks’ in Amsterdam to Honor Lesbian and Gay Resistance Heroes Who Fought Nazi Occupation

World Zionist Organization Applauds Actor for Volunteering to Help LA Jewish Community Stay Safe

Top South African Jewish Org ‘Disappointed’ by Country’s Opposition to Israel’s African Union Observer Status

Israel Reveals Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Said Behind Deadly Drone Attack on Ship

Why Does the Media Ignore the Only True Democracy in the Middle East?

August 4, 2021 11:56 am
0

Audio of Crew on Hijacked British Tanker to Coast Guard: ‘Five or Six Armed Iranians’ on Board

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A South Korean-flagged tanker vessel which was seized by Iran. is seen in Gulf, Iran January 4, 2021. Photo: IRGC / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.

The crew of a British tanker briefly hijacked in the Gulf of Oman told the UAE coast guard that the perpetrators were armed Iranians, it was reported Wednesday.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan shared a video on Twitter in which a crew member tells the coast guard that there were people on board with “ammunition.”

The coast guard asks how many “Iranian people” are onboard, and the crew member replies that there are five or six.

A total of four tankers lost control of their steering and navigation systems Tuesday in the Gulf region, including the one that was boarded.

The British Foreign Office said it was investigating the incident, and sources said it was a hijacking carried out by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which conducts Iran’s terrorist operations overseas.

Israeli security organs investigated the incident as well in order to ascertain whether the ship was connected in some way to Israel. No such connection has been found.

Reuters reported Tuesday that Iran’s senior armed forces spokesman, Abolfazl Shekarchi called the accusations against Iran “a kind of psychological warfare and setting the stage for new bouts of adventurism.”

Tensions have simmered in the region after a suspected drone attack last week on an Israeli-managed tanker off the Omani coast killed two crew and was blamed on Iran by the United States, Israel, and Britain. Iran has denied responsibility.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.