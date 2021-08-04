Wednesday, August 4th | 27 Av 5781

August 4, 2021 10:23 am
Israeli Cybersecurity Startups Star in Black Unicorn Awards

avatar by CTech Staff

Japan is turning to Israeli cybersecurity experts in advance of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Photo: Twitter

CTech – Israeli API security company Noname Security has been named to the prestigious Top 10 Black Unicorn list at the Black Unicorn Awards, which take place each year during the Black Hat USA conference. Fellow Israeli cybersecurity companies NanoLock, Adaptive Shield, XM Cyber, and Siemplify were all named on the Top 10 Baby Black Unicorn list.

The term “Black Unicorn” signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment. Baby Black Unicorns are companies that, according to Cyber Defense Magazine, have the potential to reach a $1 billion valuation within 3-5 years.

In addition, Noname co-founder and CTO Shay Levi was named as a Top 10 Cybersecurity Expert by Cyber Defense Magazine.

“Noname Security and Shay Levi were among a small, elite group of cybersecurity companies and information security professionals in our third annual Black Unicorn awards,” said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of AllegisCyber Capital, David DeWalt of NightDragon, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Magazine, and Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group.

“The Black Unicorn Awards honor the industry’s best. It’s a thrill to be recognized for our innovative cybersecurity offering, our traction, and the multi-billion-dollar greenfield opportunity in front of us,” said Oz Golan, co-founder and CEO of Noname Security. “I’m also proud to see our co-founder and CTO Shay Levi named as a Top 10 Cybersecurity Expert for 2021.”

Noname completed a $60 million Series B led by Insight Partners earlier this summer.

“We are thrilled to be a winner of the prestigious Top 10 Black Baby Unicorn award by the Cyber Defense Magazine that has recognized the company’s potential, while competing against leading cyber security companies,” said Eran Fine, CEO and co-founder of NanoLock Security. ”We continue to expand and penetrate the international market by partnering with large ecosystem partners worldwide, on our way to becoming a leading OT and IoT device-level cyber security company.”

NanoLock is coming off an $11 million Series B investment from new investors OurCrowd, HIVE2040 (by Avnon Group), and Atlantica Group, as well as current investor AWZ Ventures.

