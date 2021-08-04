Wednesday, August 4th | 27 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pro-Israel Democrats Cheer Shontel Brown’s Upset ‘Victory’ in Ohio Congressional Race

Prosecution Urged of Far Right Propagandist in Slovenia For ‘Hero Hitler’ Tweet

German Government to Spend $40 Million on Researching What Fuels Antisemitism, Racism

UK Art Gallery Exhibit on ‘Toxic Clouds’ Charged With ‘Inflammatory Language’ Against Israel

Macron Criticizes ‘Failing’ Lebanese Leaders as $370 Million Raised

‘Stumbling Blocks’ in Amsterdam to Honor Lesbian and Gay Resistance Heroes Who Fought Nazi Occupation

World Zionist Organization Applauds Actor for Volunteering to Help LA Jewish Community Stay Safe

Top South African Jewish Org ‘Disappointed’ by Country’s Opposition to Israel’s African Union Observer Status

Israel Reveals Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Said Behind Deadly Drone Attack on Ship

Why Does the Media Ignore the Only True Democracy in the Middle East?

August 4, 2021 9:08 am
0

Maryland Joins List of States Reviewing Contracts With Ben & Jerry’s, Unilever

avatar by JNS.org

Tubs of ice-cream are seen as a labourer works at Ben & Jerry’s factory in Be’er Tuvia, Israel July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JNS.org – Maryland is joining a list of states examining its relationship with the ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry’s, as well as its parent company Unilever, after the company announced last month that it will no longer sell its products in what the company deemed “Occupied Palestinian Territory,” which includes the West Bank and parts of Jerusalem.

Maryland Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith wrote in a letter on Monday that the state will abide by Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2017 anti-BDS executive order and review the state’s contracts with Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever.

“ … In October of 2017, Governor Hogan reaffirmed the State’s commitment through the issue of Executive Order 01.01.2017.25, which ‘prohibits all executive branch agencies controlled by the governor from entering into a procurement contract with a business entity unless it certifies that it will, for the duration of its contractual obligations, refrain from [a] boycott of Israel,’ ” stated Wobensmith’s letter. “The state will review state contracts to determine whether Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, have an existing contract with the state of Maryland and the state will respond accordingly.”

Wobensmith’s letter was addressed to Baltimore Jewish Council Executive Director Howard Libit and Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington Executive Director Ron Halber, who on July 23 wrote a joint letter to Hogan citing the executive order in light of Ben & Jerry’s actions, saying they believe it to be BDS.

Related coverage

August 4, 2021 6:11 pm
0

Pro-Israel Democrats Cheer Shontel Brown’s Upset ‘Victory’ in Ohio Congressional Race

Pro-Israel and Democratic Jewish groups heralded the upset victory of Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown in Tuesday's party primary in...

In his letter, Wobensmith cited various levels of cooperation between Maryland and Israel, including Israel’s Negev Desert region becoming Maryland’s 19th “sister state” in 2016 to further promote partnership between the two locations.

“Please continue to be assured that Maryland is committed to diversity and inclusion, and ardently opposes any form of discrimination based on religion, national origin, place of residence or ethnicity—including boycotts of people or entities because of their Israeli national origin, or residence or incorporation in Israel and its territories,” he wrote. “I know you are aware that as part of our ongoing efforts to ensure all Marylanders feel welcome in our communities, our state has had a longstanding and broad policy to refrain from contracting with business entities that unlawfully discriminate in the solicitation, election, hiring or commercial treatment of vendors, supplies subcontractors or commercial customers.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.