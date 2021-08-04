Wednesday, August 4th | 26 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pro-Israel Democrats Cheer Shontel Brown’s Upset ‘Victory’ in Ohio Congressional Race

Prosecution Urged of Far Right Propagandist in Slovenia For ‘Hero Hitler’ Tweet

German Government to Spend $40 Million on Researching What Fuels Antisemitism, Racism

UK Art Gallery Exhibit on ‘Toxic Clouds’ Charged With ‘Inflammatory Language’ Against Israel

Macron Criticizes ‘Failing’ Lebanese Leaders as $370 Million Raised

‘Stumbling Blocks’ in Amsterdam to Honor Lesbian and Gay Resistance Heroes Who Fought Nazi Occupation

World Zionist Organization Applauds Actor for Volunteering to Help LA Jewish Community Stay Safe

Top South African Jewish Org ‘Disappointed’ by Country’s Opposition to Israel’s African Union Observer Status

Israel Reveals Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Said Behind Deadly Drone Attack on Ship

Why Does the Media Ignore the Only True Democracy in the Middle East?

August 4, 2021 9:11 am
0

Widow Thanks Olympics for Memorial Event Honoring Victims of Munich Massacre

avatar by JNS.org

General view of the Olympic Rings outside The National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon.

JNS.org – An official memorial ceremony was held in Tokyo for the Israeli Olympic athletes who were murdered by Palestinian terrorists at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

The event took place at Israel’s embassy in Japan on Sunday. Among those who attended were the governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike; family members of the 11 victims; and Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

It took place days after the opening ceremony of the Olympics on July 23, when a moment of silence was held for the first time ever for those who were killed in the attack by the Black September Palestinian terror group.

At the memorial on Sunday, Ankie Spitzer, the widow of murdered Israeli fencing coach Andre Spitzer, thanked Bach for the recognition. She said it was a “glorious moment” to “finally realize that our 11 loved ones were recognized as members of the Olympic family—that they were no longer ignored because they were Jews and Israelis.”

Related coverage

August 4, 2021 6:11 pm
0

Pro-Israel Democrats Cheer Shontel Brown’s Upset ‘Victory’ in Ohio Congressional Race

Pro-Israel and Democratic Jewish groups heralded the upset victory of Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown in Tuesday's party primary in...

“Sometimes, it only takes one man to make a difference,” she added. “Our deep wounds of the Munich Olympics will never heal, but life looks different today—much brighter and hopeful.”

Bach said at the memorial: “We know that no ceremony and no memory can ever fill the void left by those whose lives were taken so violently. With these acts of remembrance, we wanted to honor their memory, while also attempting to close the wounds of the past.”

Numerous campaigns over the years called on the IOC to publicly recognize and pay tribute to the victims of the Munich massacre. In 2016, a memorial ceremony was held for the first time during the Rio Games, but not as part of the opening ceremony.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.