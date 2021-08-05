Thursday, August 5th | 27 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK NGO Calls for Students to Join Lawsuit Against Bristol Professor Accused of Antisemitism

Israel, Major Nations to Stick to Vaccine Booster Plans Despite WHO Call

Israeli Officials, Human Rights Activists Condemn EU for Envoy Appearance at Iranian Presidential Ceremony Next to Terrorist Leaders

In Desperate Appeal to UK Authorities, US Lawmakers Reiterate Offer of Medical Treatment for Jewish Toddler on Life Support

Ben & Jerry’s Franchisees Running 30 US Stores Call on Company to Reverse West Bank Boycott

US Jewish Groups, Congresswoman Express Concern After Ohio Congressional Candidate Blames ‘Evil Money’ for Defeat

Top Canadian Jewish Group ‘Shocked’ at Muslim Student Organization’s Invite to Speaker Who Expressed ‘Genocidal Antisemitism’

UN Security Council to Discuss Deadly Tanker Attack Off Oman

‘Levels of Hatred Not Seen in Decades’: Israel-Hamas Conflict Sparked Record Rise in Antisemitism, Says UK Nonprofit

Antisemitic ‘Not Vaccinated’ Flyers Abusing Memory of Nazis’ Jewish Victims Discovered on New York’s Upper East Side

August 5, 2021 4:37 pm
0

Israel, Major Nations to Stick to Vaccine Booster Plans Despite WHO Call

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Holocaust survivor Yehuda Widawski, 102, receives his third dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Germany, France and Israel will go ahead with plans to administer COVID-19 vaccine boosters, disregarding an appeal by the World Health Organization to hold off until more people are vaccinated around the world.

The decision to press ahead with booster shots despite the WHO’s strongest statement yet highlights the huge inequities in responses to the pandemic as richer nations ramp up programs to protect citizens from the more infectious Delta variant.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France was working on rolling out third doses to the elderly and vulnerable from September.

Germany intends to give boosters to immunocompromised patients, the very elderly and nursing home residents from September, the health ministry said.

Related coverage

August 5, 2021 10:33 am
0

Israel National Cyber Directorate Warns of Critical Vulnerabilities

CTech - The Israel National Cyber Directorate has issued a severe alert after researchers from Forescout and JFrog Security Research...

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a statement urged older citizens to get a third shot after the government last month kicked off a campaign to give booster doses.

“Whoever is over the age of 60, and has yet to receive the third dose of the vaccine, is six times more susceptible to severe illness and — heaven forbid — death,” Bennett said.

In an online discussion with the public and journalists, Bennett said Israel‘s drive to give third doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to people over 60 would provide vital information to the world on combating the Delta variant.

Israel, with a population of 9.3 million, was a small country whose vaccine use “doesn’t really affect the world supply significantly,” he added.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on Wednesday for a halt to boosters until at least the end of September, saying it was unacceptable for rich countries to use more of the global vaccine supply.

High-income countries administered around 50 doses for every 100 people in May, and that number has since doubled, according to WHO. Low-income countries have only been able to administer 1.5 doses for every 100 people, due to lack of supplies.

“I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant. But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it,” Tedros said.

Germany rejected those accusations, saying it would also donate at least 30 million vaccine doses to poorer countries.

“We want to provide the vulnerable groups in Germany with a precautionary third vaccination and at the same time support the vaccination of as many people in the world as possible,” the health ministry said.

Following Tedros’ comments, the White House said on Wednesday it was prepared to provide booster shots if needed, suggesting it would not heed the WHO’s call either.

Pfizer has said boosters are most likely needed due to waning antibody responses, particularly after six months.

US health regulators have said that more scientific evidence is needed to be certain boosters are needed, but have indicated they believe a third shot may be needed for people with compromised immune systems.

Macron’s government is trying to step up France’s vaccination program as the country faces a fourth wave of the virus and street demonstrations in protest against the government’s COVID policies.

France and Germany have so far given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 64.5% and 62% of their respective populations, with 49% of the French and 53% of Germans fully vaccinated.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.