Thursday, August 5th | 27 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK NGO Calls for Students to Join Lawsuit Against Bristol Professor Accused of Antisemitism

Israel, Major Nations to Stick to Vaccine Booster Plans Despite WHO Call

Israeli Officials, Human Rights Activists Condemn EU for Envoy Appearance at Iranian Presidential Ceremony Next to Terrorist Leaders

In Desperate Appeal to UK Authorities, US Lawmakers Reiterate Offer of Medical Treatment for Jewish Toddler on Life Support

Ben & Jerry’s Franchisees Running 30 US Stores Call on Company to Reverse West Bank Boycott

US Jewish Groups, Congresswoman Express Concern After Ohio Congressional Candidate Blames ‘Evil Money’ for Defeat

Top Canadian Jewish Group ‘Shocked’ at Muslim Student Organization’s Invite to Speaker Who Expressed ‘Genocidal Antisemitism’

UN Security Council to Discuss Deadly Tanker Attack Off Oman

‘Levels of Hatred Not Seen in Decades’: Israel-Hamas Conflict Sparked Record Rise in Antisemitism, Says UK Nonprofit

Antisemitic ‘Not Vaccinated’ Flyers Abusing Memory of Nazis’ Jewish Victims Discovered on New York’s Upper East Side

August 5, 2021 8:53 am
0

Teen Who Allegedly Beat Jewish Man in Brooklyn Charged for Nine Other Crimes

avatar by JNS.org

Surveillance footage of the Brooklyn attack. Photo: Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol / Twitter screenshot

JNS.org – A teenager involved in an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn, NY, was charged in connection to nine other crimes and faces a total of 119 counts, reported Hamodia.

Alix Dure, 18, of East Flatbush was arrested last week and charged with 11 counts related to an incident on July 16 in which he attacked Levi Zupnik, 41, while the latter was on his way to Congregation Shaarei Eliezer Torna in Midwood.

Zupnik was repeatedly punched in the face by Dure and another man, both of whom also stole the victim’s bag that contained his tallistefillin and prayer book. The charges against Dure include second-degree robbery, criminal possession of stolen property, attempted assault, menacing and harassment.

Dure was not charged with assault because the other perpetrator was allegedly the one who hit Zupnik, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Related coverage

August 5, 2021 4:57 pm
0

UK NGO Calls for Students to Join Lawsuit Against Bristol Professor Accused of Antisemitism

A British nonprofit issued a public call on Thursday for students to join its lawsuit against a UK professor accused...

The nine other incidents were mostly robberies committed between July 6 and July 27 in the Midwood, East Midwood and Flatbush neighborhoods of Brooklyn. Dure admitted to almost all the crimes, prosecutors said.

Dure was charged in total with 119 counts, which included first- and second-degree robbery, assault, grand larceny, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, menacing, harassment and trespass, Hamodia reported. The two counts of first-degree robbery each carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

He was arraigned last week; bail was set at $100,000.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.