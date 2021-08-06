Arab and Jewish Singers Sing ‘Hallelujah’ in Arabic and English on Israeli TV Competition ‘The Next Star’

Arab Israeli singer Valerie Hamaty and Jewish Israeli musician Tamir Grinberg came together on stage for a unique rendition of “Hallelujah” in both Arabic and English on Israel’s singing contest “The Next Star.”

Hamaty and Grinberg impressed the judges with their duet during Tuesday night’s episode of the Israeli television show, and received a standing ovation from the entire audience. The judges praised the contestants for presenting the show’s top duet and for singing what they described as the all-time best rendition of the traditional song, which was originally composed by Jewish singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and released in 1984.

Watch Valerie Hamaty and Tamir Grinberg perform “Hallelujah” below: