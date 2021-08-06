Gantz Holds Emergency Meeting to Assess Situation Following Rocket Attacks

i24 News – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz held an emergency meeting at the Defense Ministry headquarters on Friday afternoon following the rocket attacks from Lebanon into Israeli territory earlier in the day.

The assessment was attended by the IDF’s Chief of the General Staff Aviv Kochavi, Head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate Aluf Oded Basyuk and Head of the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate Major General Tamir Heiman, according to a ministry statement.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the barrage of rockets launched just before 11 am on Friday morning.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 19 rockets were shot down the slopes of Mount Dov north of Shebaa Farms with three falling in Lebanese territory and 16 falling in open areas in Israeli territory. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted 10 of the projectiles.

The Israeli military responded with fighter jets crossing into Lebanese territory with three waves of gunners, according to the IDF statement.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) posted to Twitter that “this is a very serious situation and we urge all parties to cease fire,” adding that a statement was forthcoming.