Gaza Terrorists Launch Incendiary Devices ‘in Solidarity With Lebanon,’ Sparking Four Fires in Southern Israel

August 6, 2021 2:21 pm
A field on fire is seen after Palestinians in Gaza sent incendiary balloons over the border between Gaza and Israel, Near Nir Am June 15,2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip on Friday launched a number of incendiary balloons into Israel, sparking four brush fires.

The balloons are basic devices intended to set fire to farmland surrounding the Palestinian enclave.

The last time such an attack took place was on July 25, setting off brush fires in the same region.

The attack comes hours after escalation on Israel’s north, sparked by the Lebanon-based terrorists of Hezbollah firing a barrage of rockets on the Jewish state.

The fires were ignited in the Kissufim forest and in the Be’eri forest, two nature reserves located near Israel’s border with the Palestinian territory, officials said.

Gaza balloon unit Ahfad An-Nassar claimed the launches, saying it attacked Israel in solidarity with Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, Hamas, the terrorist group that rules over Gaza, expressed “full support” for Hezbollah’s attack on the “Zionist enemy,” saying the Shi’ite terrorist group was “challenging Israel’s attempts to impose its own rules of engagement.”

Hezbollah took responsibility for launching rockets at Israeli territory on Friday, saying that it was in response to Israeli airstrikes on open areas in the al-Jarmaq and al-Shawakir areas on Wednesday night.

