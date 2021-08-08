Sunday, August 8th | 30 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Living-Room Learning: How One Israeli Startup Is Improving Scholastic Performance

Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah Says Beirut Port Explosion Investigator Biased

Iran Lauds Hezbollah, Hamas Attacks on ‘Zionist Enemy’

Israel Strikes Hamas Sites in Gaza in Response to Fire Balloons — IDF

PM Naftali Bennett Declares, ‘We Will Not Accept Rocket Fire From Lebanon’

The West Must Counter Iran’s Maritime Terrorism

An Open Letter to the Board of Directors of Ben & Jerry’s

Confused by Tehran’s Latest Maneuvers? Don’t Be

On Iran, Ben & Jerry’s, and Kosher Restaurants

‘Not Vaccinated’: How Refusal Is Spreading the Virus of Antisemitism

August 8, 2021 11:57 am
0

Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah Says Beirut Port Explosion Investigator Biased

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut’s port area, Lebanon August 4, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo.

Lebanese group Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Saturday that the investigator of the Beirut port blast is politically biased.

On Thursday, Beirut marked the one-year anniversary of the blast that flattened large swathes of the city and killed more than 200 people. A judge, Tarek Bittar, is leading the probe into what happened.

“I am formally telling the family of the martyrs that this judicial investigator is playing politics, this is a politicized investigation,” Nasrallah said.

He added he was not calling for Bitar’s immediate removal, but demanded that he operate under a single standard and release the results of a technical investigation.

Nasrallah also criticized people he did not name for blaming Hezbollah for the presence of the ammonium nitrate that caused the explosion.

“Where is your evidence for this ugly, heinous accusation? There is none,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.