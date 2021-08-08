On Iran, Ben & Jerry’s, and Kosher Restaurants

Some random musings on news surrounding the Jewish world:

Famously, Mike Tyson once told a reporter, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” Along those lines, why did Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announce to the media that Israel is ready to attack Iran if necessary? I am sure that Israel is in close touch with the Biden administration — so what’s the sense of announcing it to the world?

Amid the uproar surrounding Ben & Jerry’s decision to halt sales in parts of Israel, including Judea and Samaria, it’s important to remember that the New Israel Fund (NIF) advocates and supports boycotts of this sort. Across the Israeli political spectrum, Ben & Jerry’s actions are considered antisemitic and anti-Zionist, yet a major American Jewish organization works to encourage boycotts like this. Shame on them.

And in lighter news, I recently went to one of the best kosher restaurants I have ever been to in New York City — Mocha Red in Union Square. As a recent New York Times review noted, “This kosher steakhouse was inspired by the vibrant mural-splashed Wynwood district of Miami and beachfront Tulum, Mexico, an unusual pairing, and especially so if you add kosher steaks.” The executive chef previously worked at the Prime Grill for years.

Ronn Torossian is a Public Relations executive.