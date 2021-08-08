PM Naftali Bennett Declares, ‘We Will Not Accept Rocket Fire From Lebanon’

i24 News – Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned at Sunday morning’s cabinet meeting that Israel will not accept rockets being fired at it over its northern border and Lebanon must rein in those firing them, whatever their affiliation.

“The State of Lebanon and the Lebanese army must take responsibility for what is happening in their backyard. … It matters less to us whether it is a Palestinian group or independent rebels,” said Bennett, who added, “Israel will not accept shooting at its territory.”

Bennett’s remarks came just two days after Hezbollah admitted that it had fired around 20 rockets at Israel. The Iron Dome defense system intercepted 10 of them; six fell in open areas, while the rest fell in Lebanese territory.

This is the sixth such attack on Israel in recent months, and the first time that Hezbollah has taken responsibility for it.

The IDF responded by firing 40 artillery shells at uninhabited areas in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened that while both sides had chosen to strike open areas, the rules of current engagement could dictate that the Iranian proxy might attempt to strike Israel’s northern population centers.

Bennett spoke of the economic and political crisis shaking Lebanon, in which he said Tehran and Hezbollah are trying to drag Israel into conflict, and praised the “very important awakening” of Lebanese citizens against the influence of the terrorist movement and Iran in their country.