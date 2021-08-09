20th Anniversary of Sbarro Terror Attacks Commemorated, Along With Demands for Extradition of Mastermind From Jordan

Jewish groups and Israeli and US officials marked the 20th anniversary on Monday of the infamous Palestinian terrorist bombing of the popular Sbarro pizza eatery in Jerusalem, with some calling on the US to demand extradition of one of its masterminds to face charges for the deaths of Americans killed in the attack.

The Hamas-orchestrated bombing, which took place in 2001 at the height of the Second Intifada, killed 15 innocent people and wounded over a hundred.

The World Jewish Congress marked the occasion with a video featuring testimonies from the survivors and a tribute to the victims.

This year is 20 years since the Sbarro suicide bombing. On August 9, 2001, 15 innocent people in #Israel were killed in a terrorist attack when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a busy restaurant in Jerusalem. Twenty years after, we commemorate the memory of the victims. pic.twitter.com/qPSlmLRior — WJC (@WorldJewishCong) August 9, 2021

Several commentators pointed out that one of the masterminds of the bombing, Ahlam Tamimi, remains at large under Jordanian protection, even though she is under indictment in the US on terror charges.

Arnold Roth, whose daughter Malki was among those murdered by Tamimi, tweeted a video from 2017 on the unsealing of Tamimi’s indictment, saying, “The tweet below is from March 14 2017, four years to the day that US terror charges against the @Sbarro bomber were finally unsealed.”

“Please honor the Sbarro victims today on the massacre’s 20th anniversary by viewing the clip,” he said. “Please help us get justice done.”

The tweet below is from March 14 2017, four years to the day that US terror charges against the @Sbarro bomber were finally unsealed. Please honor the Sbarro victims today on the massacre's 20th anniversary by viewing the clip. Please help us get justice done. https://t.co/y1DT4ni5R6 — Arnold Roth (@arnoldroth) August 9, 2021

Roth also pressed for signatures for a petition demanding Tamimi’s extradition to the US, and said the US State Department and Secretary of State Antony Blinken should be pressed to speak out on the matter.

The ADL also called for action against Tamimi, saying President Joe Biden “should press Jordan to fulfill its duty & extradite Ahlam al-Tamimi, who advised targeting the Sbarro because of its proximity to a Jewish school.”

Dan Poraz, a policy advisor to Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, posted a video of Tamimi bragging about her role in the atrocity during a television interview.

In the video, Tamimi expresses disappointment that more innocent people were not killed by her war crime.