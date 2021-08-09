Monday, August 9th | 1 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

USC Faculty Group Decries ‘Cruelly Alienating’ Statement on Israel Endorsed by Department

US House Speaker Pelosi Calls on Polish Counterpart to ‘Use Every Possible Tool’ to Block New Law Closing Off Holocaust Restitution Claims

Pandemic Has Brought ‘Normalization of Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories’ in Germany: Study

Biden Administration Takes Fresh Action Against Belarus’ Lukashenko

Nigeria Releases Jewish Leader Jailed for 30 Days Without Charges After Being Arrested With Israeli Filmmakers

20th Anniversary of Sbarro Terror Attacks Commemorated, Along With Demands for Extradition of Mastermind From Jordan

Eighteen American Orthodox Girls Kicked Off Two Amsterdam-New York Flights, as Rabbi Charges Antisemitism

After Pushback, University of North Carolina Defends Anti-Israel Incitement in Its Classrooms

Former French Parliamentary Candidate Arrested for Brandishing ‘Abject’ Antisemitic Sign at Vaccine Refusal Demonstration

When Hitler’s Mufti Gave a Press Conference

August 9, 2021 1:31 pm
0

20th Anniversary of Sbarro Terror Attacks Commemorated, Along With Demands for Extradition of Mastermind From Jordan

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The aftermath of the suicide bombing at the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem on Aug. 9, 2001, that killed 15 people, including two Americans, and wounded around 130 others. Photo: Flash90.

Jewish groups and Israeli and US officials marked the 20th anniversary on Monday of the infamous Palestinian terrorist bombing of the popular Sbarro pizza eatery in Jerusalem, with some calling on the US to demand extradition of one of its masterminds to face charges for the deaths of Americans killed in the attack.

The Hamas-orchestrated bombing, which took place in 2001 at the height of the Second Intifada, killed 15 innocent people and wounded over a hundred.

The World Jewish Congress marked the occasion with a video featuring testimonies from the survivors and a tribute to the victims.

Several commentators pointed out that one of the masterminds of the bombing, Ahlam Tamimi, remains at large under Jordanian protection, even though she is under indictment in the US on terror charges.

Arnold Roth, whose daughter Malki was among those murdered by Tamimi, tweeted a video from 2017 on the unsealing of Tamimi’s indictment, saying, “The tweet below is from March 14 2017, four years to the day that US terror charges against the @Sbarro bomber were finally unsealed.”

“Please honor the Sbarro victims today on the massacre’s 20th anniversary by viewing the clip,” he said. “Please help us get justice done.”

Roth also pressed for signatures for a petition demanding Tamimi’s extradition to the US, and said the US State Department and Secretary of State Antony Blinken should be pressed to speak out on the matter.

The ADL also called for action against Tamimi, saying President Joe Biden “should press Jordan to fulfill its duty & extradite Ahlam al-Tamimi, who advised targeting the Sbarro because of its proximity to a Jewish school.”

Dan Poraz, a policy advisor to Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, posted a video of Tamimi bragging about her role in the atrocity during a television interview.

In the video, Tamimi expresses disappointment that more innocent people were not killed by her war crime.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.