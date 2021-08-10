‘Fauda’ Co-Creators Extend Partnership With Netflix to Develop, Produce More Original Content

Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, the co-creators of the hit Israeli show “Fauda,” have extended their production company’s current contract with Netflix and will continue to develop and produce original content for the streaming giant, Variety reported on Monday.

Issacharoff and Raz are the founders and leaders of Faraway Road Productions, which created and produced “Fauda” as well as the new Netflix action series “Hit & Run.” All three seasons of “Fauda” are streaming on Netflix, and the fourth season of the Hebrew-language show is currently in pre-production.

The nine-episode first season of “Hit & Run,” which stars Raz in the lead role, premiered on Netflix on Friday and made it onto the platform’s Top 10 list after a one-day debut, according to Variety.

The show is a US Netflix production — a first for Raz and Issacharoff following the filming of “Fauda” in Israel, and revolves around a man whose wife is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident in Tel Aviv. The grief-stricken husband, played by Raz, goes on a journey to find his wife’s killers when they flee to the US, and along the way discovers secrets that his wife kept from him.

Faraway Road Productions develops and produces original film and television content for markets around the world, including the US and Israel. The company now has a number of film and TV projects in different stages of development, including “Siege of Bethlehem,” which will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, and a fact-based spy thriller for Showtime with director Greg Barker.