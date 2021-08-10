Tuesday, August 10th | 2 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russian Gymnast Calls to Stop Harassing Israeli Gold Medalist Linoy Ashram

Lebanon’s Aoun Shields Patriarch After He Urged Halt to Rockets

Israeli-Founded Cloud Protection Firm OwnBackup Nears $3.35 Billion Valuation

Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant Uncovers Chinese Espionage Group UNC215’s Activity in Israel

Israel-Morocco Ties Deepen as Lapid Prepares for Rabat Trip

Ukraine to Allow Jewish Worshipers Into Uman for Rosh Hashanah

Saudi Arabia Sentences 69 Hamas Members to Prison for Up to 21 Years

Israeli Company to Supply IED Jammers to Spanish Ministry of Defense

March Against Ben & Jerry’s to Take Place in New York Ahead of Worldwide ‘Call for Action’

$3 Million Gift to Support Jewish Identity Programs for Public School Teens

August 10, 2021 10:52 am
0

Lebanon’s Aoun Shields Patriarch After He Urged Halt to Rockets

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun sits inside the presidential palace on the eve of the first anniversary of Beirut port explosion, in Baabda, Lebanon August 3, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

President Michel Aoun on Tuesday condemned criticism of Lebanon’s Christian Maronite patriarch after he expressed opposition to the Iran-backed Shi’ite group Hezbollah, warning that insults must be avoided to safeguard national unity.

Following a cross-border salvo between Israel and Hezbollah, Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai was sharply critical of Hezbollah on Sunday, saying no group should decide on war and peace and urging the army to halt rocket fire from the south.

The border flare-up on Friday drew criticism from Hezbollah’s opponents in Lebanon, where hardship is mounting due to a crippling financial meltdown.

Aoun – a Maronite ally of Hezbollah – condemned the campaigns to which he said Rai was being subjected and emphasised that freedom of expression was protected by the constitution during a phone call between the two, the presidency said.

Related coverage

August 10, 2021 9:13 am
0

Saudi Arabia Sentences 69 Hamas Members to Prison for Up to 21 Years

JNS.org - A Saudi court sentenced 69 Palestinians and Jordanians to as much as 21 years in prison on Sunday. The...

Other views should “remain in the political frame and should not tend to insult or offend, to safeguard national unity and guarantee general stability in the country”, Aoun said.

Rai said that while Lebanon had not decided to make peace with Israel, neither had it decided to go to war and Lebanon did not want to be embroiled in military actions that would “draw destructive Israeli responses”.

Without naming Hezbollah, Rai urged the army to halt rocket attacks from Lebanon “not out of concern for Israel’s safety, but out of concern for Lebanon’s safety”.

While Hezbollah has not commented on Rai’s comments, its supporters accused him of surrender and supporting Zionism on social media.

Hezbollah said it had fired rockets into open ground near Israeli forces in the disputed Shebaa Farms area on Friday in retaliation for Israeli air strikes in Lebanon a day earlier that had also hit open ground.

Tension at the border began on Wednesday with a rocket strike from Lebanon for which no group claimed responsibility and on which Hezbollah has not commented.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.