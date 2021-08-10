March Against Ben & Jerry’s to Take Place in New York Ahead of Worldwide ‘Call for Action’

JNS.org – A march to protest Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop selling its products in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem is scheduled to take place in New York City on Thursday.

Participants will gather at the New York Public Library and then go on to a Ben & Jerry’s store in Times Square in support of ending racism “in corporate policies,” according to the End Jew Hatred grassroots movement, which is organizing the event.

The move comes in the wake of a statement posted on the company’s website last month saying “it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).”

The dessert company founded in 1978 by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield was sold to the British multinational food giant Unilever in 2000, though the two apparently have a say in when it comes to social justice action.

Related coverage Jewish Actor Josh Peck Teaches Ryan Seacrest Yiddish Word ‘Shvitz’ Josh Peck gave talk show host Ryan Seacrest a brief lesson in Yiddish during the Jewish actor's virtual guest appearance...